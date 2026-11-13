Maricopa Little League is giving five local families an early Thanksgiving gift: a free holiday dinner.

The organization is accepting nominations for families who could use some extra help this holiday season. Five families will be selected at random Friday, Nov. 20, and receive Thanksgiving dinners delivered to their homes Saturday, Nov. 21.

“We’re about supporting the community we call home,” the team said in a social media post earlier this week.

Maricopa residents can nominate a family online.

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