A crash is slowing northbound traffic on State Route 347 near Cement Plant Road during this morning’s commute.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported the crash occurred at 5:59 a.m. and is blocking the northbound left lane after Cement Plant Road.

Facebook user Kokosmana Honahnie also reported bumper-to-bumper traffic just north of the cement plant.

InMaricopa contact the Arizona Department of Public Safety about what led to the crash and whether anyone was injured.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

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