67 votes separate candidates in tight Maricopa City Council race

The standings for Maricopa’s two open City Council seats remain unchanged, but the race for the second seat is still close.

Just 67 votes separate Councilmember Henry Wade and Vice Mayor Vincent Manfredi, according to results published at 5:34 p.m. Thursday. Wade’s lead over Manfredi has grown from 49 votes since the previous update.

Manfredi said regardless of the outcome, “My commitment to Maricopa, my family, my businesses and serving this community will continue.”

Glennwilde resident Tena Dugan remains in the lead with 8,765 votes. Challenger Chrystal O’Jon sits in fourth with 8,145 votes.

Maricopa City Council

Tena Dugan: 8,765 votes (25.97%)

Henry Wade: 8,339 votes (24.71%)

Vincent Manfredi: 8,272 votes (24.51%)

Chrystal O’Jon: 8,145 votes (24.13%)

How the ballots broke down

Early ballots accounted for the largest share of votes in the City Council race so far, with 21,540 early votes cast, according to data from the Pinal County Elections Department. Another 6,979 votes came from Election Day ballots, while 5,229 came from late early ballots.

Manfredi received the most Election Day votes, with 1,908. Dugan led among early ballots, with 5,576 votes, and also received the most late early votes, with 1,348. Write-in candidates received a total 227 votes.

Provisional ballots will be counted next week, according to the county.

Where candidates received the most votes

Province and Desert Cedars were the precincts where candidates received their highest raw vote totals. Dugan and Manfredi received their highest totals in Province, while Wade and O’Jon’s highest vote totals came from Desert Cedars.

Precinct boundaries do not necessarily align with neighborhood boundaries.

Tena Dugan: 997 votes in Province

997 votes in Province Henry Wade: 883 votes in Desert Cedars

883 votes in Desert Cedars Vincent Manfredi: 885 votes in Province

885 votes in Province Chrystal O’Jon: 977 votes in Desert Cedars

Vincent Manfredi is the owner of InMaricopa.

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