After 14 years, Coutre concedes school board race

Maricopa Unified School District Governing Board President Patti Coutre has conceded her race for re-election, ending a tenure of more than 14 years on the board.

In a statement on social media Wednesday, Coutre thanked residents for the opportunity to serve.

“Although the outcome of this election was not what I had hoped for, I have nothing but gratitude for the opportunity and privilege of serving,” she said.

Coutre told InMaricopa she considered it “a privilege to have served” and that she does not plan to back down from supporting students and their education.

“My commitment to public education and the success of our students does not depend on holding an elected position. I will always advocate for education and the future of our community, whether I am serving on the Board or not,” she said.

Election results posted at 5:34 p.m. today showed Coutre took 18.72% of the vote, coming in fourth of the five candidates. Board member Lisa Garcia and challenger Loraine Conley continue to lead the race with 23.97% and 20.9%, respectively.

Maricopa Unified School District Governing Board

Lisa Garcia: 7,784 votes (23.97%) – Gained 745 votes

Loraine Conley: 6,788 votes (20.9%) – Gained 647 votes

Latrinda Williams: 6,467 votes (19.91%) – Gained 707 votes

Patti Coutre: 6,080 votes (18.72%) – Gained 526 votes

Nicolas Yendrzeski: 5,094 votes (15.68%) – Gained 495 votes

Meanwhile, the support for Proposition 416, which approves a 10% maintenance and operations budget override, has seen a 0.68 percentage point increase from Wednesday’s results. The measure “yes” vote now has 11,964 votes, a 1,313 vote increase.

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