MUSD students take the lead in honoring Maricopa veterans

Students weren’t just guests at Maricopa Unified School District’s Veterans Breakfast this morning. They helped make the event happen.

From preparing food and creating decorations to performing patriotic tributes and leading military ceremonies, students across the district played a central role in the gathering, which brought veterans, military families and community members together for its ninth year.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much, and this is a great way to demonstrate how to honor someone, how to say thank you, how to participate in gratitude and service by literally having our students help us produce this event,” said Superintendent Tracey Lopeman.

Culinary students prepared the meal, while other students contributed artwork and decorations. Maricopa High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets led the presentation of colors and Missing Man Table ceremony. The Desert Wind Middle School Dance Team performed a patriotic tribute to “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

Students also made cards for active-duty service members through the A Million Thanks program.

“This is the way you teach service and honor and gratitude,” Lopeman said.

MUSD Governing Board President Patti Coutre said the event recognizes not only veterans’ service but also the sacrifices made by their families.

“It’s about being a part of the community and recognizing those who serve, the sacrifices they made, the family sacrifices that they made as well while their loved ones were gone,” Coutre said.

According to Lopeman, the best part is watching the connections happen between generations.

“My favorite part is really the connection between the students and the community,” she said. “And then when they get to eat with us and talk with our community leaders and our other veterans, it’s just a wonderful connection between our youth and our veterans.”

A view of service hats sit on a table inside Maricopa Unified School District Office on Nov. 5, 2026. [Monica D. Spencer] A view of a patch on the shoulder of a Maricopa High School cadet on Nov. 5, 2026. [Monica D. Spencer] Student art from Maricopa Elementary School lines the walls of the Maricopa Unified School District Office on Nov. 5, 2026. [Monica D. Spencer] A Maricopa High School cadet listens to a speaker during the district's annual Veterans Breakfast on Nov. 5, 2026. [Monica D. Spencer] Attendees eat breakfast and listen to speakers during a Maricopa Unified School District Veterans Breakfast on Nov. 5, 2026. [Monica D. Spencer] Students from Desert Wind Middle School perform a dance during a Veterans Breakfast on Nov. 5, 2026. [Monica D. Spencer] Maricopa Police Chief Mark Goodman listens during a presentation at the Maricopa Unified School District's Veterans Breakfast on Nov. 5, 2026. [Monica D. Spencer] Maricopa Unified School District Superintendent Tracey Lopeman speaks during an annual Veterans Breakfast held in the district office on Nov. 5, 2026. [Monica D. Spencer] An Air Force Junior ROTC cadet stands at attention during a Veterans Breakfast on Nov. 5, 2026. [Monica D. Spencer] Air Force Junior ROTC cadets salute during a Veterans Breakfast held at the Maricopa Unified School District office on Nov. 5, 2026. [Monica D. Spencer] Students from Maricopa Unified School District's culinary program serve breakfast to attendees of the MUSD Veterans Breakfast in the district office on Nov. 5, 2026. [Monica D. Spencer]

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