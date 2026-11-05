SR 347 lane restrictions return next week. Here’s when

Just when we all got used to the smooth drive on State Route 347, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions are returning next week. Yikes.

ADOT is planning overnight lane closures starting Monday, Nov. 9 as crews stripe lanes on SR 347 between Maricopa city limits and Casa Blanca Road. Here’s what you need to know to plan for the restrictions:

Monday, Nov. 9: Northbound SR 347 will be reduced to one lane between the city of Maricopa and Casa Blanca Road from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Southbound SR 347 will be reduced to one lane between Casa Blanca Road and Maricopa beginning at 10 p.m. and continuing through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Wednesday, Nov. 11: The same southbound stretch will be reduced to one lane from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

ADOT advises drivers to follow posted speed limits, stay alert and merge safely through the work zone.

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