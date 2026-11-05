CAC launches first Native American Heritage celebration with poet laureate

“I’m dressed in my ancestor’s stories,” said Arizona Poet Laureate and former Diné (Navajo) poet laureate Dr. Laura Tohe to the crowd assembled in the Central Arizona College library in Maricopa.

Tohe opened CAC’s first Native American Heritage celebration with a presentation about how her heritage and family stories shaped her work as a writer. The presentation, titled “The Stories From Which I Came,” explored the stories behind her poetry and the generations of women who helped inspire it.

“We are all hardwired for stories. Stories provide landmarks and help us find our way in the world,” Tohe said.

To an audience of college students, local residents and professors, Tohe stressed how her path to becoming a published writer began with a love of reading, as well as looking to her heritage for guidance.

Dr. Laura Tohe addressing the crowd at the CAC hosted poetry reading in honor of Native American Heritage Month on Nov. 4, 2026. [Karen Bartunek]Arizona Poet Laureate, Dr. Laura Tohe, reading one of her poems at the CAC hosted poetry reading in honor of Native American Heritage Month on Nov. 4, 2026. [Karen Bartunek]Dr. Laura Tohe introducing attendees to her family history during the CAC hosted poetry reading in honor of Native American Heritage Month on Nov. 4, 2026. [Karen Bartunek]Jacquelyn Tso and Ruthie Brooks at the CAC hosted poetry reading in honor of Native American Heritage Month on Nov. 4, 2026. [Karen Bartunek]Dr. Laura Tohe and Jacquelyn Tso sharing a laugh with a young man at the CAC hosted poetry reading in honor of Native American Heritage Month on Nov. 4, 2026. [Karen Bartunek]

Tohe said she learned to love reading at a very young age and shared how her mother would drive her from their home in Crystal, N.M. to the library in Gallup, an hour and a half away. She read everything from Russian fairy tales to the Nancy Drew series to comic books.

But none of these writers reflected Navajo heritage.

She said her attendance at boarding school further distanced her from her culture. For example, students were punished for speaking Dinébizaad, the Navajo language, and were redirected to English language and American culture.

It wasn’t until adulthood that Tohe found inspiration for her own stories in literature. In a class taught by Chicano poet Rudolfo Anaya, he encouraged her to write about her community.

Tohe found herself reaching back to her childhood memories, pulling from the stories her mother told her during their long car rides across New Mexico, as well as her grandmother’s stories.

She has published four books of poetry, including “Sister Nations: Native American Women Writers on Community” and “No Parole Today” about her boarding school experience.

For Tohe, knowing where you come from not only assists storytelling, but also defines the responsibility people have to each other.

“If you know who your clans are, you know who your relatives are, you’re never really alone,” Tohe said, “The question is how will you make life better for your community, your family, your nation, the earth and yourself?”

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