    5 battered birds worth cluckin’ about on National Chicken and Waffles Day

    By Kylie Werner, Reporter,

    2 days ago

    If your palette is tuned to the sweet and savory, today is your day to proclaim: “Cluck yeah!”

    It’s National Chicken and Waffles Day and, according to the National Day Calendar , this Euro-Southern combination has been around for more than a century-and-a-half.

    Who first decided to put crispy chicken and fluffy waffles on the same plate is lost to history, but it is known that the meal is a staple of Black and Pennsylvania Dutch cooks.

    To celebrate the day, try one of these five Maricopa restaurants specializing in the savory sweet dish.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2slLxA_0wEiY9at00
    Outside of Roots Eatery. [Roots Eatery]

    Roots Eatery

    20046 N. John Wayne Parkway, Suite 104

    This rustic restaurant welcomes its patrons like family and has a dining experience meant to remind you of being in Grandma’s kitchen. The menu is comprised of classic comfort fare with a sophisticated culinary twist. The chicken and waffles, a staple of Roots’ 2022 menu, are absent from its current fall 2024 menu — but top chef Chris Spear told InMaricopa that if guests order it, he’ll make it. Almost like a secret menu item.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Abxb_0wEiY9at00
    A screenshot of Auntie’s Soul Food & Grill’s chicken and waffles. [Yelp]

    Auntie’s Soul Food & Grill

    19171 N. Maricopa Road

    This soul food restaurant in the old town with roots in Chicago serves up homestyle comfort food for takeout or patio seating from its rotating menu. On Auntie’s October menu, owner Janice Wilson includes an offering of crispy fried chicken and waffles with maple syrup.

    Sunday’s Soul Food & Catering

    17945 N. Regent Drive

    Still fairly new to Maricopa , this food truck’s goal is to make every day taste like an Arkansas Sunday. The food truck is owned by couple Lakeesha and Bridget Akins and Corey Jacobs.

    InMaricopa called the food truck Friday to see if it was serving chicken and waffles this weekend, and after finding out Sunday is National Chicken and Waffles Day, Chef Lakeesha’s response was: “I wasn’t, but I am now.”

    So, go try them while you can.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dt273_0wEiY9at00
    A screenshot of Slim Chickens chicken and waffles. [Yelp]

    Slim Chickens

    41740 W. Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway

    This Fayetteville, Ark.-based fried chicken chain was founded in 2003 but started serving locals at its Maricopa location last November. Slim’s chicken and waffles come with three fried tenders over a waffle, served with syrup and butter on the side.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVFgO_0wEiY9at00
    Screenshot of IHOP’s chicken and waffles. [Yelp]

    IHOP

    20429 N. John Wayne Parkway

    The International House of Pancakes has been serving Maricopans round-the-clock since 2019 . If it’s late late, try four buttermilk crispy chicken breast strips and IHOP’s house-made Belgian waffle that comes with butter and your choice of ranch, honey mustard or IHOP sauce.

    Don’t forget to take our poll!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMB3g_0wEiY9at00

    With National Chicken and Waffles Day taking place this weekend, we want to know where you prefer to get an im-peck-able plate of the sweet and savory dish in Maricopa?

    Roots Eatery Auntie’s Soul Food & Grill Sunday’s Soul Food & Catering Slim Chickens IHOP

    This post 5 battered birds worth cluckin’ about on National Chicken and Waffles Day appeared first on InMaricopa .

