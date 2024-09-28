Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • InMaricopa

    Teen, 16, shot in Homestead Park

    By Monica D. Spencer, Reporter,

    2 days ago

    A 16-year-old is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an altercation in a Homestead park last night , police confirmed.

    Maricopa Police Department spokesperson Monica Williams said an unidentified teen flagged down officers near the intersection of Homestead Drive and Continental Boulevard at approximately 10:30 p.m. They found the teen injured from a gunshot and was attempting to call 911.

    The victim told police they went to the park earlier that night and an altercation took place. An “unknown suspect” shot the teen and fled before officers arrived.

    Police did not say what led to the altercation or where the location of the victim’s wounds, but confirmed the teen was being treated in a Valley hospital for a non-life-threatening wound.

    Detectives from MPD’s criminal investigation unit are currently investigating the incident. InMaricopa reporters on the scene learned detectives planned to fingerprint unspent rounds found at the scene.

    This post Teen, 16, shot in Homestead Park appeared first on InMaricopa .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy