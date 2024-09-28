Teen, 16, shot in Homestead Park

A 16-year-old is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an altercation in a Homestead park last night , police confirmed.

Maricopa Police Department spokesperson Monica Williams said an unidentified teen flagged down officers near the intersection of Homestead Drive and Continental Boulevard at approximately 10:30 p.m. They found the teen injured from a gunshot and was attempting to call 911.

The victim told police they went to the park earlier that night and an altercation took place. An “unknown suspect” shot the teen and fled before officers arrived.

Police did not say what led to the altercation or where the location of the victim’s wounds, but confirmed the teen was being treated in a Valley hospital for a non-life-threatening wound.

Detectives from MPD’s criminal investigation unit are currently investigating the incident. InMaricopa reporters on the scene learned detectives planned to fingerprint unspent rounds found at the scene.

