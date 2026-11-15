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🐱 Sweet Inman Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Inman has some very special cats looking for loving homes. Each one has a different story, but all of them are hoping for a safe, caring family.
Mocha
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Siamese mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: South Carolina Community Cat Project
Mocha is a young Siamese mix baby with a striking tortoiseshell coat. She’s being cared for by South Carolina Community Cat Project, a local rescue that focuses on helping community cats find safe indoor homes.
For details on her vetting (vaccines, spay status, etc.) and to see if she’s a match for your home, please contact the rescue directly.
Contact: South Carolina Community Cat Project
Phone: (check rescue listing for current number)
👉 Meet Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jerry
- Status: Adoptable older kitten (private owner rehome)
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Young (older kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Inman, SC)
Jerry is a rare female orange tabby who was rescued from the side of the road. Her family stepped up to save her, but with 4 kids and 2 other pets, they can’t give her the time and attention she deserves, and their older cat does not accept her.
Important notes:
- Not yet spayed
- Has not been to the vet yet (new owner should plan for a vet visit and vaccines)
- Described as a healthy, sweet older kitten with “nothing wrong with her” — she just needs a calmer, more permanent home.
If you’ve been wanting to help a rescue kitty and can provide vet care and a stable home, Jerry could be a wonderful match.
Contact: For Adoption By Private Owner (Inman, SC)
Phone: (see contact info on listing)
👉 Meet Jerry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Camilla
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue with Cream or Ivory
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: South Carolina Community Cat Project
Camilla is a baby Domestic Shorthair with a soft gray/blue coat and cream or ivory markings. She’s being cared for by South Carolina Community Cat Project, which works to place young cats into safe, loving homes.
Please reach out to the rescue to learn more about her personality, vetting, and how she might fit with your family and other pets.
Contact: South Carolina Community Cat Project
Phone: (check rescue listing for current number)
👉 Meet Camilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Inman, SC, please consider opening your home to one of these cats, or share their listings with friends and neighbors. The right person might be just a click away.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.