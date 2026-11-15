Inman has some very special cats looking for loving homes. Each one has a different story, but all of them are hoping for a safe, caring family.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Siamese mix

mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: South Carolina Community Cat Project

Mocha is a young Siamese mix baby with a striking tortoiseshell coat. She’s being cared for by South Carolina Community Cat Project, a local rescue that focuses on helping community cats find safe indoor homes.

For details on her vetting (vaccines, spay status, etc.) and to see if she’s a match for your home, please contact the rescue directly.

Contact: South Carolina Community Cat Project

Phone: (check rescue listing for current number)

👉 Meet Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable older kitten (private owner rehome)

Adoptable older kitten (private owner rehome) Breed: American Shorthair

Age: Young (older kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Adoption fee: $30

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Inman, SC)

Jerry is a rare female orange tabby who was rescued from the side of the road. Her family stepped up to save her, but with 4 kids and 2 other pets, they can’t give her the time and attention she deserves, and their older cat does not accept her.

Important notes:

Not yet spayed

Has not been to the vet yet (new owner should plan for a vet visit and vaccines)

(new owner should plan for a vet visit and vaccines) Described as a healthy, sweet older kitten with “nothing wrong with her” — she just needs a calmer, more permanent home.

If you’ve been wanting to help a rescue kitty and can provide vet care and a stable home, Jerry could be a wonderful match.

Contact: For Adoption By Private Owner (Inman, SC)

Phone: (see contact info on listing)

👉 Meet Jerry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue with Cream or Ivory

Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: South Carolina Community Cat Project

Camilla is a baby Domestic Shorthair with a soft gray/blue coat and cream or ivory markings. She’s being cared for by South Carolina Community Cat Project, which works to place young cats into safe, loving homes.

Please reach out to the rescue to learn more about her personality, vetting, and how she might fit with your family and other pets.

Contact: South Carolina Community Cat Project

Phone: (check rescue listing for current number)

👉 Meet Camilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Inman, SC, please consider opening your home to one of these cats, or share their listings with friends and neighbors. The right person might be just a click away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.