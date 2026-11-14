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Inkster
🎓 Several Education Jobs Open Now in Inkster, Michigan
2 days ago
Inkster’s schools are hiring, and there’s solid demand for people who want to work with K–8 students. If you like small community vibes but want a busy, growing school, these are worth a look.
Paraprofessional
- Employer: ACCEL Schools – Inkster Preparatory Academy
- Location: Inkster, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports teachers with lessons, small groups, classroom tech, and student supervision. Good fit if you have an associate degree / 2 years of college or ParaPro exam, can lift 25–40 lbs, and want to be hands-on with kids all day.
Title 1 Math Teacher
- Employer: ACCEL Schools – Inkster Preparatory Academy
- Location: Inkster, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach math with a focus on Title I intervention, using research-based strategies and lots of data and coaching support. You’ll need a current Michigan teaching license in the right content area and a bachelor’s degree in education or a related field.
Special Education Teacher
- Employer: ACCEL Schools – Inkster Preparatory Academy
- Location: Inkster, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead instruction and support for students with IEPs, including assessments, IEP meetings, and behavior plans. Requires a current state teaching license and experience or comfort with inclusion or co-teaching/resource room models.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often schools have more than one opening or related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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