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🏥 Inglewood Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & EMT Openings
Inglewood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and medical teams hiring across bedside care, education, and field roles. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or emergency care, there are some solid full-time options here.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Inglewood, CA (hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $2,572 – $2,859 per week
Travel Cath Lab / Rad Tech role with strong weekly pay, day shifts, and the chance to work in a busy Inglewood hospital. Includes day‑1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and support from a national staffing agency with 40+ years in healthcare.
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
- Employer: Centinela Hospital Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Type: Full-time, days
- Pay: $25.70/hour
Work in a STEMI-certified, primary stroke center ER at a hospital ranked in the top 5% nationally for quality and safety. Great fit if you have EMT/Advanced EMT/Paramedic certification and want stable hours plus a 401(k), medical/dental/vision, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Medical Field Case Manager (RN)
- Employer: Enlyte
- Location: Inglewood, CA area (hybrid, local travel)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid field/remote
- Pay: $95,000 – $100,000/year + productivity bonus
RN field case management role helping injured workers get back to health and work, with regular local travel for in‑person visits. Comes with a home office setup, mileage reimbursement, 24 days of PTO/holidays in year one, and full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).
Registered Nurse (RN) – Clinical Educator
- Employer: Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Type: Full-time, days
- Pay: Estimated $87,360 – $108,825.60/year
Lead nurse education at a highly awarded 362‑bed acute‑care hospital, guiding new grads and experienced RNs/LVNs through orientation and ongoing training. Ideal if you have 5+ years acute care experience and want to shape nursing practice while keeping a strong clinical connection.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Inglewood tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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