Inglewood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and medical teams hiring across bedside care, education, and field roles. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or emergency care, there are some solid full-time options here.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Inglewood, CA (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $2,572 – $2,859 per week

Travel Cath Lab / Rad Tech role with strong weekly pay, day shifts, and the chance to work in a busy Inglewood hospital. Includes day‑1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and support from a national staffing agency with 40+ years in healthcare.

Employer: Centinela Hospital Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)

(Prime Healthcare) Location: Inglewood, CA

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: $25.70/hour

Work in a STEMI-certified, primary stroke center ER at a hospital ranked in the top 5% nationally for quality and safety. Great fit if you have EMT/Advanced EMT/Paramedic certification and want stable hours plus a 401(k), medical/dental/vision, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Enlyte

Location: Inglewood, CA area (hybrid, local travel)

Type: Full-time, hybrid field/remote

Pay: $95,000 – $100,000/year + productivity bonus

RN field case management role helping injured workers get back to health and work, with regular local travel for in‑person visits. Comes with a home office setup, mileage reimbursement, 24 days of PTO/holidays in year one, and full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: Centinela Hospital Medical Center

Location: Inglewood, CA

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: Estimated $87,360 – $108,825.60/year

Lead nurse education at a highly awarded 362‑bed acute‑care hospital, guiding new grads and experienced RNs/LVNs through orientation and ongoing training. Ideal if you have 5+ years acute care experience and want to shape nursing practice while keeping a strong clinical connection.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Inglewood tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.