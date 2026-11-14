Inglewood retail is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet. Here are a few strong picks hiring in town.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Inglewood, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, sales, and leading the team at this off-price fashion retailer. Good fit if you have a few years of retail leadership and want growth, benefits, and promotion-from-within opportunities.

Employer: GNC

GNC Location: Inglewood, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly with individual sales incentives)

Help customers with vitamins and wellness products while earning commission-style incentives, product discounts, and 401(k) match after a year. Great if you’re into health/fitness and want flexible, part-time hours.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: Inglewood, CA

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule)

Pay: $19.50 per hour

Run day-to-day operations at storage properties, from helping customers and renting units to light cleaning and inspections. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, bonuses, and mileage reimbursement when you travel between sites.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—these employers often post new roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.