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🛒 Inglewood Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Inglewood retail is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet. Here are a few strong picks hiring in town.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Store Manager with daily operations, sales, and leading the team at this off-price fashion retailer. Good fit if you have a few years of retail leadership and want growth, benefits, and promotion-from-within opportunities.
Sales Associate - PT
- Employer: GNC
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (hourly with individual sales incentives)
Help customers with vitamins and wellness products while earning commission-style incentives, product discounts, and 401(k) match after a year. Great if you’re into health/fitness and want flexible, part-time hours.
Customer Service – Self Storage Manager
- Employer: Public Storage
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Type: Full-time (flexible schedule)
- Pay: $19.50 per hour
Run day-to-day operations at storage properties, from helping customers and renting units to light cleaning and inspections. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, bonuses, and mileage reimbursement when you travel between sites.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—these employers often post new roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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