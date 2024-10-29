DeWitt Mom turns early voting into a family outing

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)— Finding the right time to vote can be a challenge, but as the third day of early voting wrapped up, many residents, including parents, found that this option is the perfect solution for fitting democracy into their schedules.

With nine days to cast a vote, 27-year-old Kiley Homann made the last-minute choice of joining the line of voters at DeWitt Town Hall with her son on her hip. Although it wasn’t on her schedule for the day, since her son was in a good mood she decided to find the nearest polling site open and make the trip.

For Kiley, being a mother to her son Sawyer is a priority, and casting her ballot for this election matters too. Having the opportunity to balance it all while waiting less than five minutes in line to make sure her voice is heard means everything.

“It’s a really intense election it’s a really important one. I think everyone is opinionated this year for good reason so it’s important to just show up and put your vote in,” said Kiley Hofmann.

Breaking records, Onondaga County has processed over 30,000 ballots within the first three days of voting. DeWitt Town Hall Poll Manager Ralph Lyke has been working the polls since 2009 and has never seen it this busy.

According the Ralph Lyke, although it was busy from the start of the day, the line was moving very fast and there were no complaints from voters. He believes that this isn’t just at DeWitt Town Hall, it’s a trend everywhere.

“They’re just energized and it depends on the candidate and the candidates that energize them how good the candidates are even on the state level here.. they’re getting out the vote,” stated Lyke.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWTI - InformNNY.com.