Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Informnny ABC50

    DeWitt Mom turns early voting into a family outing

    By Victoria Kellogg,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCKfu_0wQufgPI00

    DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)— Finding the right time to vote can be a challenge, but as the third day of early voting wrapped up, many residents, including parents, found that this option is the perfect solution for fitting democracy into their schedules.

    With nine days to cast a vote, 27-year-old Kiley Homann made the last-minute choice of joining the line of voters at DeWitt Town Hall with her son on her hip. Although it wasn’t on her schedule for the day, since her son was in a good mood she decided to find the nearest polling site open and make the trip.

    For Kiley, being a mother to her son Sawyer is a priority, and casting her ballot for this election matters too. Having the opportunity to balance it all while waiting less than five minutes in line to make sure her voice is heard means everything.

    “It’s a really intense election it’s a really important one. I think everyone is opinionated this year for good reason so it’s important to just show up and put your vote in,” said Kiley Hofmann.

    Breaking records, Onondaga County has processed over 30,000 ballots within the first three days of voting. DeWitt Town Hall Poll Manager Ralph Lyke has been working the polls since 2009 and has never seen it this busy.

    According the Ralph Lyke, although it was busy from the start of the day, the line was moving very fast and there were no complaints from voters. He believes that this isn’t just at DeWitt Town Hall, it’s a trend everywhere.

    “They’re just energized and it depends on the candidate and the candidates that energize them how good the candidates are even on the state level here.. they’re getting out the vote,” stated Lyke.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWTI - InformNNY.com.

    Related Search

    Early votingVoting experiencesFamily outingsPolitical participationOnondaga countyWwti - Informnny.Com

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Gloria Sancho
    1d ago
    Hopefully smart enough to have voted 💙
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    2 brothers left living a ‘nightmare’ after crash kills entire family
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Croghan native indicted on multiple rape charges
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Over 1 million NY voters have cast ballots during early voting
    Informnny ABC5014 hours ago
    Group assaults man they claimed was a ‘pedophile’ at Texas grocery store, police say
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    St. Lawrence Co. traffic stop leads to arrest of six
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    ‘I just want to sign my confession’: Suspect gives his account of Delphi murders to prison psychologist
    Informnny ABC5018 hours ago
    New York State Police announce crackdown on impaired and reckless driving for Halloween
    Informnny ABC5016 hours ago
    ‘Heartbroken’: Young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback dies
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Remains found near Hoover Dam in 2009 identified as man last seen in 1995
    Informnny ABC5019 hours ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    ‘The Conjuring’ house owner charged with DUI after police pursuit
    Informnny ABC5018 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    State buys South Texas ranch to build its own border wall
    Informnny ABC5022 hours ago
    What’s Going Around: 10-28-24
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Two St. Lawrence County brothers facing charges for alleged roles in Jan. 6 breach
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Early-morning stabbing in Rome sends one to hospital
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Suspect in Hamptons resort death killed himself: police
    Informnny ABC5018 hours ago
    Alleged Watertown break-in leads to charges for homeless man
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    MVHS experiencing network problems
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    15-year-old fighting kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    Informnny ABC5015 hours ago
    ‘He protected her’: Dog badly burned while shielding other dog in New Mexico fire
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Teenagers accused of murdering friend while shooting out of stolen vehicle indicted by grand jury
    Informnny ABC5023 hours ago
    Stanley just released the most gorgeous holiday collection
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Homeless man accused of starting Factory St. fire in Watertown on Sunday
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy