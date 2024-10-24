Housing authority sued over public housing gun ban

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—In a case called Hunter V. Cortland Housing Authority, three plaintiffs and the Second Amendment Foundation claimed the Cortland Housing Authority’s lease violated the second amendment because it banned the possession of firearms.

“Which means if you chose to, or needed to live in the CHA public housing, then you were completely stripped of your right to possess a firearm in your home,” said Bill Sack, Director of Legal Operations at the Second Amendment Foundation.

The Housing Authority’s agreement stated that as a condition of living in subsidized housing, residents must sign a contract stating that they or their guests will not “display, use, or possess any firearms” or other weapons as defined by New York State law.

The United States District Court for the Northern District of New York recently issued a permanent injunction in the case, siding with the plaintiffs.

“Cortland Housing Authority has agreed that they cannot have a complete fire arms ban for their residents in their lease. They have since changed the lease for the residents within the public housing, whatever public housing falls under their ambit,” said Sack.

The Cortland Housing Authority also is required to pay $150,000 for the plaintiffs’ attorney fees according to the settlement agreement.

According to Sack, this isn’t the first time the Second Amendment Foundation has won a lawsuit similar to this one.

“The courts have interpreted this issue very consistently that the government cannot, as a landlord— which is what they are in public housing, they cannot strip people of their rights merely as a prerequisite to getting housing,” said Sack.

News10 reached out to the attorneys for the Cortland Housing Authority but was told they have no comment.

