Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Informnny ABC50

    Housing authority sued over public housing gun ban

    By Jamie DeLine,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pskgs_0wKGNqPK00

    ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—In a case called Hunter V. Cortland Housing Authority, three plaintiffs and the Second Amendment Foundation claimed the Cortland Housing Authority’s lease violated the second amendment because it banned the possession of firearms.

    “Which means if you chose to, or needed to live in the CHA public housing, then you were completely stripped of your right to possess a firearm in your home,” said Bill Sack, Director of Legal Operations at the Second Amendment Foundation.

    The Housing Authority’s agreement stated that as a condition of living in subsidized housing, residents must sign a contract stating that they or their guests will not “display, use, or possess any firearms” or other weapons as defined by New York State law.

    The United States District Court for the Northern District of New York recently issued a permanent injunction in the case, siding with the plaintiffs.

    “Cortland Housing Authority has agreed that they cannot have a complete fire arms ban for their residents in their lease. They have since changed the lease for the residents within the public housing, whatever public housing falls under their ambit,” said Sack.

    The Cortland Housing Authority also is required to pay $150,000 for the plaintiffs’ attorney fees according to the settlement agreement.

    According to Sack, this isn’t the first time the Second Amendment Foundation has won a lawsuit similar to this one.

    “The courts have interpreted this issue very consistently that the government cannot, as a landlord— which is what they are in public housing, they cannot strip people of their rights merely as a prerequisite to getting housing,” said Sack.

    News10 reached out to the attorneys for the Cortland Housing Authority but was told they have no comment.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWTI - InformNNY.com.

    Related Search

    Second Amendment rightsPublic housingLegal gun ownershipSecond Amendment foundationHousing AuthorityNew York state

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Rochester trio accused of possessing $34,000 worth of drugs in St. Lawrence Co. stop
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Mexico hands over 84-year-old murder suspect to US
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Why is Susan Smith eligible for parole?
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA16 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Jefferson Co. woman charged after allegedly hitting toddler, causing injured eye
    Informnny ABC503 days ago
    Watertown, Jefferson Co. reach settlement with transgender woman over alleged treatment
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Project 2025 would upend Black Americans’ lives: Analysis
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Man sentenced to life for Denton double murder
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Syracuse native Jeanette Epps returns to Earth in spectacular splashdown
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    Informnny ABC5021 hours ago
    CDC recommends lower age for people to get vaccine against pneumonia
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Shooting confirmed involving U.S. Marshal, FBI involved
    Informnny ABC501 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy