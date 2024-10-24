McMahon’s child care enhancement grant program changes Syracuse daycare

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)— Car seats and strollers continue filling the hallway of Lydia’s Lullaby Daycare in Syracuse’s Southside, which 40 kids roam through. When it comes to cleaning blankets for nap time, these teachers hope that the washer is working that day.

For the past 22 years, Lydia’s Lullaby Daycare has provided Southside residents with childcare close to home. However, this childcare facility has not changed much since 2002, using the same appliances and window screens.

When the washer would not work, the director of the facility, Jenni Botsford-Bozeat, would bring the laundry to her house to get it done so these children wouldn’t go without. For the non-profit daycare, having an extra dollar to renovate was few and far between.

“We don’t have a lot of money because we are a non-profit. So most of our money goes back into the daycare center to pay our employees, goes to food, supplies, that sort of thing,” said Botsford-Bozeat.

So, this daycare, along with 72 others, applied for and received the 2024 Childcare Enhancement Grant that helps support facility repairs, renovations, safety and security upgrades, playground enhancements, and equipment purchases and upgrades. Luckily, Lydia’s Lullaby Daycare was one of the recipients that was awarded $10,000, and they are getting to work.

“All of the screens in the entire daycare center had holes in them. We fixed all of the screens, so we can now open windows and have fresh air coming in. All of the appliances, the playground, and getting a shed. And we also replaced all of the light bulbs,” Botsford-Bozeat said.

Finally, after 22 years, the facility will also use the grant to reopen its preschool playground, which has been closed since Botsford-Bozeat started working there eight years ago.

“It was deemed that the stairs were too far apart, and we never had the money to fix them, so the playground has overgrown. So amazing for our preschoolers to have their own playgrounds instead of sharing playground time with the toddlers,” said Jenni.

