SUNY Potsdam officially opens new Carson Commons

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The newly-remodeled Carson Hall is ready for the future after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, October, 18.

The completely renovated space in Carson Hall will now serve as a campus collaborative/co-working space, allowing students or campus groups to reserve one of the rooms easily online for discussions, group work, study sessions, meetings or presentations.

The space was finalized as part of a major multi-year renovation of Carson Hall, the oldest building on the Pierrepont Avenue campus. The project added elevators for improved accessibility, and updated classrooms and common study areas, as well as making upgrades to the building infrastructure systems to be more modern and energy efficient.

We intended for Carson Commons to be a student-centered place. We wanted it to be responsive to the needs of our students that we see today. They want places to hang out. They want places to engage. They want places to meet with each other, to meet with faculty and staff. I think that this space does all of that. SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Suzanne Smith

There was a networking event at the new Carson Commons space led by staff from the Lougheed Center for Applied Learning . Members of the Potsdam College Foundation Board of Trustees and SUNY Potsdam Alumni Association were both on hand to speak with students and help connect them with ideas and opportunities to advance their futures.

SUNY Potsdam alumni, faculty, staff and students took part in a networking event following the ribboncutting ceremony for the new Carson Commons.

(Courtesy of SUNY Potsdam)

