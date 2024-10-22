Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Informnny ABC50

    SUNY Potsdam officially opens new Carson Commons

    By Dan Mount,

    1 days ago

    POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The newly-remodeled Carson Hall is ready for the future after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, October, 18.

    The completely renovated space in Carson Hall will now serve as a campus collaborative/co-working space, allowing students or campus groups to reserve one of the rooms easily online for discussions, group work, study sessions, meetings or presentations.

    Stewart’s Foundation commits $125K to SUNY Potsdam

    The space was finalized as part of a major multi-year renovation of Carson Hall, the oldest building on the Pierrepont Avenue campus. The project added elevators for improved accessibility, and updated classrooms and common study areas, as well as making upgrades to the building infrastructure systems to be more modern and energy efficient.

    We intended for Carson Commons to be a student-centered place. We wanted it to be responsive to the needs of our students that we see today. They want places to hang out. They want places to engage. They want places to meet with each other, to meet with faculty and staff. I think that this space does all of that.

    SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Suzanne Smith

    There was a networking event at the new Carson Commons space led by staff from the Lougheed Center for Applied Learning . Members of the Potsdam College Foundation Board of Trustees and SUNY Potsdam Alumni Association were both on hand to speak with students and help connect them with ideas and opportunities to advance their futures.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1hVh_0wHdvFCZ00
    SUNY Potsdam alumni, faculty, staff and students took part in a networking event following the ribboncutting ceremony for the new Carson Commons.

    (Courtesy of SUNY Potsdam)

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWTI - InformNNY.com.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Wayne Patton
    1d ago
    President Smith has gutted SUNY Potsdam academic programs. Any student with interest in the Arts and Sciences should not consider this devastated university. Only performing arts are supported, guaranteeing graduates the lowest salaries of all college graduates.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    These absurd couples costumes will ship in time for Halloween
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Rochester trio accused of possessing $34,000 worth of drugs in St. Lawrence Co. stop
    Informnny ABC506 hours ago
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    Informnny ABC505 hours ago
    Truck stolen in Syracuse with father’s ashes still inside
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Jefferson Co. man charged after alleged robbery at knifepoint
    Informnny ABC503 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    New City man charged with murder after incident in Warren
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Florida mailman stabs lawncare worker over parking: deputies
    Informnny ABC5019 hours ago
    Delta crew member reportedly made Marine remove ‘threatening’ shirt: What is the dress code on planes?
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Carthage Area Hospital Health Beats with Carly Draper
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Despite E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says customers should feel confident eating at chain
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Oct. 26: CNY Ghost Hunters In Lowville
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    SUNY creating an Institute for Local News
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Disney World raises prices on annual passes
    Informnny ABC5020 hours ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    DEC Rangers assist in searches in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Pilot Chuck Coleman killed in air show crash in Las Cruces
    Informnny ABC5021 hours ago
    How new federal income tax brackets, social security benefit adjustments will affect New Yorkers
    Informnny ABC504 hours ago
    2 arrested after man claims kidnappers amputated his finger in Denver
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Who is ‘spiking’ Forest Service roads in Oregon?
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Governor announces completion of Oneonta DRI Project
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    Informnny ABC501 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy