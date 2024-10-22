TRAFFIC: Upcoming bridge repairs to I-81N

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An upcoming bridge repair on I-81 northbound between Exit 18 (Adams Street/Harrison Street) and the off-ramp to I-690 westbound in the City of Syracuse will have the interstate down to one lane.

The repairs will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and last from Wednesday, Oct. 23, through Thursday, Oct. 31, according to the NYSDOT.

They also ask that you use caution when driving through the area.

Drivers should expect delays.

Construction activities are weather-dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

