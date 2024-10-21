Fran Brown’s weekly SU Football conference

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse is preparing for their upcoming game on Oct. 24 against Pittsburgh.

The Orange beat the Rebels with a final score of 44 – 41 back on Oct. 12.

You can click the video player above for Fran Brown’s full weekly press conference.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWTI - InformNNY.com.