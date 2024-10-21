Perry’s Ice Cream announces new flavors ahead of holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Perry’s Ice Cream has announced two new limited edition ice cream products to enjoy this holiday season.

Iced Gingerbread is a new flavor of ice cream that features sugar cookie dough pieces and a royal ice cream base, as well as a gingerbread ice cream base. The spicy sweet treat is sold in a 1 1/2 quart container.

Sugar Cookie Bars come in a pack of six and taste just like the name. Green frosting is swirled throughout classic sugar cookie ice cream in a fun, festive tree shape.





Both products are $6.99 and will be available in stores through December. They join a festive Perry’s lineup that includes the usual Peppermint Stick and White Christmas ice creams.

