    Perry’s Ice Cream announces new flavors ahead of holiday season

    By Kayleigh Hunter-Gasperini,

    2 days ago

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Perry’s Ice Cream has announced two new limited edition ice cream products to enjoy this holiday season.

    Iced Gingerbread is a new flavor of ice cream that features sugar cookie dough pieces and a royal ice cream base, as well as a gingerbread ice cream base. The spicy sweet treat is sold in a 1 1/2 quart container.

    Sugar Cookie Bars come in a pack of six and taste just like the name. Green frosting is swirled throughout classic sugar cookie ice cream in a fun, festive tree shape.

    Both products are $6.99 and will be available in stores through December. They join a festive Perry’s lineup that includes the usual Peppermint Stick and White Christmas ice creams.

