    DEC accepts Arbor Day Poster Contest submissions

    By Gillian Friebis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITyQB_0wEqVESg00

    NEW YORK STATE (WETM) — New Yorkers are invited to showcase the state’s beautiful trees for a state-wide contest.

    The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is currently accepting submissions for its annual Arbor Day Poster Contest. Artists and photographers of all skill levels can participate in the contest by submitting an original photo or artwork that features New York State’s trees to the DEC.

    Why do leaves change color?

    “Each year, Arbor Day reminds us to appreciate the vast benefits trees provide to ecosystems and public health, and as a key tool in the fight against climate change,” said DEC Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar. “All New Yorkers are encouraged to get outdoors this fall to enjoy and highlight the beauty and importance of New York’s trees with their photography and artwork.”

    People interested in participating in the Arbor Day Poster Contest must submit their work online by 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. Each person can only make one submission, and any identifiable people in the pictures must fill out a model consent form . All rules are available on the DEC’s website, and anyone having issues submitting their forms should send an email to arborday@dec.ny.gov.

    The winning submission will be printed on thousands of posters that will be distributed to New York State’s 3,500 schools, the New York State Fair, and other venues.

