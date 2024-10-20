Halloween Party Fun for Adults

Looking for an adult night out? Look no further! below is a list of Halloween parties for the more mature crowd. Dress up, have a few drinks and get down with your bad self:

Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Costume Party

Boots Brewing Company

89 Public Square

Watertown, NY

Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Halloween Karaoke

Busted Grapes

19557 Ball Rd.

Black River, NY

Friday, Oct. 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Haunted Happy Hour — Adults Only

The Jefferson County Historical Society

228 Washington Street

Watertown, NY

Friday, Oct. 25, starting at 9 p.m.

Spooky Blackout Halloween Party

Spookhill Bar & Grill

12139 Us Route 11

Adams Center, NY

Saturday, Oct. 26 starting at 6 p.m.

Halloween Costume Contest

The Cape Vincent Brewing Company

126 S James St.

Cape Vincent, NY

Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 7 p.m.

Annual Halloween Bash

Sackets Boathouse

214 W Main St.

Sackets Harbor, NY

Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 8 p.m.

A Hall Pass Halloween – must be 21 or older

Hall Pass Tavern

19 Bridge St.

West Carthage, NY

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

O’Brien’s Halloween Costume Party

O’Brien’s Restaurant

226 Webb St.

Clayton, NY

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWTI - InformNNY.com.