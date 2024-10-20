Open in App
    Halloween Party Fun for Adults

    By Gene Morse,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcwGD_0wEipsOo00

    Looking for an adult night out? Look no further! below is a list of Halloween parties for the more mature crowd. Dress up, have a few drinks and get down with your bad self:

    Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.
    Costume Party
    Boots Brewing Company
    89 Public Square
    Watertown, NY

    Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m.
    Halloween Karaoke
    Busted Grapes
    19557 Ball Rd.
    Black River, NY

    Friday, Oct. 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
    Haunted Happy Hour — Adults Only
    The Jefferson County Historical Society
    228 Washington Street
    Watertown, NY

    Friday, Oct. 25, starting at 9 p.m.
    Spooky Blackout Halloween Party
    Spookhill Bar & Grill
    12139 Us Route 11
    Adams Center, NY

    Saturday, Oct. 26 starting at 6 p.m.
    Halloween Costume Contest
    The Cape Vincent Brewing Company
    126 S James St.
    Cape Vincent, NY

    Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 7 p.m.
    Annual Halloween Bash
    Sackets Boathouse
    214 W Main St.
    Sackets Harbor, NY

    Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 8 p.m.
    A Hall Pass Halloween – must be 21 or older
    Hall Pass Tavern
    19 Bridge St.
    West Carthage, NY

    Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
    O’Brien’s Halloween Costume Party
    O’Brien’s Restaurant
    226 Webb St.
    Clayton, NY

