    Thompson Park bandstand project still seeking donations

    By Gene MorseDan Mount,

    2 days ago

    WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Work is coming along on improvements on the Thompson Park bandstand. However, donations are still being welcomed for this project.

    The bandstand, which is named for former Watertown Mayor Tom Urling Walker, is getting a roof placed on it and other improvements made to it.

    Thompson Park Golf Course announces final day of 2024 season

    The Northern New York Community Foundation had already made a donation of $50,000 in August of 2023 towards the project’s initial $150,000 funding goal.

    The NNYCF hope to complete the roof project soon and start hosting events.

    However, donations are still being accepted via the bit.ly/Park-Bandstand website. People can also mail gifts to Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601, ATTN: Thompson Park Bandstand Project. All gifts are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343hqQ_0wCPQA6I00

    (Gene Morse/WWTI ABC 50)

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

