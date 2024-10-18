Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Informnny ABC50

    WATCH: Dolphins swim through neon blue bioluminescent waters off San Diego

    By Rhea Caoile,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2ElJ_0wCPNkMJ00

    SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – The allure of bioluminescence — a phenomenon that turns ocean waves a glowing neon blue — captivates people all along the Southern California coast from time to time.

    Early Thursday morning, a team at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography caught another beautiful sight during a boat ride from Scripps Pier to the La Jolla Cove: dolphins swimming through the glimmering blue bioluminescent waters.

    Man to row across the Pacific Ocean to honor victims of war in Ukraine

    UCSD photographer Erik Jepsen captured the footage in the player above while Scripps diving locker supervisor Rich Walsh drove the boat.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FoCRr_0wCPNkMJ00
    Dolphins are seen swimming through bioluminescent waters off the San Diego coastline on the morning of Oct. 17, 2024. (Credit: Erik Jepsen/UC San Diego)

    Scientists say bioluminescence is caused by blooms of the algae Lingulodinium polyedra.

    These events are commonly known as “red tides,” referring to the brownish-red color it makes during the day. At night, when the phytoplankton are “agitated” by waves or other movements in the water, the blooms begin to glow in vivid hues of blue.

    The streams of electric blue have prompted some photographers to rush to the shores for a glimpse of the bioluminescence. One photographer recently came across glowing sand during a red tide while walking along Sail Bay in San Diego’s Mission Bay area.

    Although it is unknown how long each red tide event will stick around, they have been known to last anywhere between several days to over a month.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWTI - InformNNY.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Syracuse man facing drug charges after arrest in Jefferson County
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    List: 56 additional Big Lots stores expected to close in 27 states, NNY off list again
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Body found in Genesee River identified as missing woman Penny Busch, sister charged with murder
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Two Venezuelan men shot in head in Juarez
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Fort Drum man facing strangulation charges after alleged domestic incident
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    Informnny ABC5010 hours ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    Informnny ABC5012 hours ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    Informnny ABC505 hours ago
    Where is the ‘best restroom’ in the U.S.? In a Utah gas station
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    How much are you paying to heat your home this winter?
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    American Airlines testing new boarding technology: ‘Saw about 5 people get punted out of line’
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    More than 500 varieties of frozen waffles recalled due to listeria concerns
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    The Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight: How to see it
    Informnny ABC508 hours ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy