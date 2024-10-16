North country sports scoreboard: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

The autumn regular season is winding down for local sports team in high schools and colleges in Northern New York.

Playoffs will be starting soon and the final league games are being played.

Here’s a look at the north country sports scoreboard from Tuesday, October 15.

College women’s volleyball

SUNY Potsdam 3, Paul Smith’s 0

High school boys soccer

Lowville 2, Watertown 1

Gouverneur 3, General Brown 1

OFA 2, Potsdam 0

Edwards-Knox 3, St. Regis Falls 0

Brushton-Moira 3, St. Lawrence Central 2

Parishville-Hopkinton 1, Chateaugay 0

Colton-Pierrepont 5, Madrid-Waddington 0

High school girls soccer

Lowville 1, Watertown 0

Beaver River 2, South Lewis 0

Thousand Islands 0, Sandy Creek 0 (OT)

Sackets Harbor 3, Lyme 0

Copenhagen 5, Alexandria 0

Hermon-DeKalb 3, Heuvelton 1

Morristown 3, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Lisbon 3, Edwards-Knox 0

Harrisville 5, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Salmon River 4, Chateaugay 3

High school boys cross county

South Jefferson’s Henry Christman wins Frontier League individual race. South Lewis wins team title.

Norwood-Norfolk defeats Massena, Brushton-Moira

Brushton-Moira tops Massena, Tupper Lake

Massena 24, Tupper Lake 35

Canton over Gouverneur and OFA

Malone over Potsdam and Salmon River

High school girls cross country

Ellie Roberts of South Jeff wins Frontier League individual crown as Spartans win team title.

Norwood-Norfolk over Brushton-Moira, Massena, Tupper Lake

Canton defeats OFA and Gouverneur

Malone tops Salmon River and Potsdam

High school girls swimming

Watertown 140, Indian River 42

Watertown 130, South Jefferson 50

Beaver River 56, Thousand Islands 36

Lowville 54, South Lewis 44

Massena 84, Gouverneur 69

Canton 118, Malone 50

Potsdam 60, St. Lawrence Central 34

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Groton 0

Salmon River 3, Canton 2

Malone 3, Tupper Lake 1

Chateaugay 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Clifton-Fine 3, Lake Placid 0

