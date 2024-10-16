Open in App
    • Informnny ABC50

    North country sports scoreboard: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

    By Dan Mount,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUwn6_0w97pSdY00

    The autumn regular season is winding down for local sports team in high schools and colleges in Northern New York.

    Playoffs will be starting soon and the final league games are being played.

    Bills get needed WR help, trade for Amari Cooper

    Here’s a look at the north country sports scoreboard from Tuesday, October 15.

    College women’s volleyball

    SUNY Potsdam 3, Paul Smith’s 0

    High school boys soccer

    Lowville 2, Watertown 1

    Gouverneur 3, General Brown 1

    OFA 2, Potsdam 0

    Edwards-Knox 3, St. Regis Falls 0

    Brushton-Moira 3, St. Lawrence Central 2

    Parishville-Hopkinton 1, Chateaugay 0

    Colton-Pierrepont 5, Madrid-Waddington 0

    High school girls soccer

    Lowville 1, Watertown 0

    Beaver River 2, South Lewis 0

    Thousand Islands 0, Sandy Creek 0 (OT)

    Sackets Harbor 3, Lyme 0

    Copenhagen 5, Alexandria 0

    Hermon-DeKalb 3, Heuvelton 1

    Morristown 3, Norwood-Norfolk 0

    Lisbon 3, Edwards-Knox 0

    Harrisville 5, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

    Salmon River 4, Chateaugay 3

    High school boys cross county

    South Jefferson’s Henry Christman wins Frontier League individual race. South Lewis wins team title.

    Norwood-Norfolk defeats Massena, Brushton-Moira

    Brushton-Moira tops Massena, Tupper Lake

    Massena 24, Tupper Lake 35

    Canton over Gouverneur and OFA

    Malone over Potsdam and Salmon River

    High school girls cross country

    Ellie Roberts of South Jeff wins Frontier League individual crown as Spartans win team title.

    Norwood-Norfolk over Brushton-Moira, Massena, Tupper Lake

    Canton defeats OFA and Gouverneur

    Malone tops Salmon River and Potsdam

    High school girls swimming

    Watertown 140, Indian River 42

    Watertown 130, South Jefferson 50

    Beaver River 56, Thousand Islands 36

    Lowville 54, South Lewis 44

    Massena 84, Gouverneur 69

    Canton 118, Malone 50

    Potsdam 60, St. Lawrence Central 34

    High school volleyball

    Indian River 3, Groton 0

    Salmon River 3, Canton 2

    Malone 3, Tupper Lake 1

    Chateaugay 3, Brushton-Moira 0

    Clifton-Fine 3, Lake Placid 0

