Tuesday morning tractor trailer crash in Plainfield injures one

PLAINFIELD, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A two-car accident involving a tractor-trailer in the town of Plainfield on Tuesday has sent one person to the hospital.

New York State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on US Route 20 in the town of Plainfield at approximately 9:20 am on Tuesday, October 15. Further investigation found that one of the vehicles — an SUV driven by an unidentified 56-year-old female from Sherburne — was traveling eastbound on US Route 20.

The SUV entered the westbound lane and made contact with the side of a tractor-trailer — driven by an unidentified 70-year-old male from Westerlo. The driver could not avoid the vehicle, which sideswiped the tractor-trailer and the entire side of the trailer it was carrying.

The tractor-trailer then lost control and struck a utility pole. State Police say that the driver was uninjured

The driver of the SUV was ejected from the vehicle, but was conscious when first responders arrived on the scene. She was transported to the Wynn Hospital in Utica, and State Police say her injuries are serious.

A cat was also found in a carrier inside the vehicle. The cat was transported to the SPCA in Cooperstown, and its condition is unknown.

US Route 20 was shut down for several hours on Tuesday because of low-hanging wires from the utility pole. It was reopened at approximately 7:45 pm on Tuesday night.

State Police say that the investigation into the incident is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

