    • Informnny ABC50

    North country HS sports scoreboard: Monday, October 14, 2024

    By Dan Mount,

    2 days ago

    We’re closing in on the start of fall postseason play for Northern New York high school sports teams.

    There was action in football, soccer, volleyball and cross country over the weekend.

    North country pro & college sports scoreboard: Monday, October 14, 2024

    Let’s take a look at the north country high school sports scoreboard from the weekend that was.

    High school football

    Canton 29, Malone 0 (Saturday)

    Corcoran 64, Watertown 0 (Friday)

    Massena 37, St. Lawrence Central 12 (Friday)

    Gloversville 46, Beaver River 22 (Friday)

    Carthage 21, Central Valley Academy 7 (Friday)

    Thousand Islands 34, Sauquoit Valley 0 (Friday)

    Indian River 52, Homer 14 (Friday)

    General Brown 62, Holland Patent 14 (Friday)

    South Jefferson 48, Oswego 6 (Friday)

    Sandy Creek 20, Mount Markham 16 (Friday)

    OFA 50, Gouverneur 12 (Friday)

    Morrisville-Eaton 58, South Lewis 0 (Friday)

    Tupper Lake 36, Weedsport 14 (Friday)

    High school boys soccer

    Watertown 1, Utica Proctor 0 (Saturday)

    Carthage 5, Gouverneur 2 (Saturday)

    General Brown 3, Potsdam 0 (Saturday)

    Lowville 2, Cazenovia 0 (Saturday)

    South Jefferson 2, Central Valley Academy 1 (Saturday)

    South Lewis 7, Brookfield 1 (Saturday)

    Lisbon 8, Heuvelton 0 (Saturday)

    Parishville-Hopkinton 5, Brushton-Moira 4 (Saturday)

    Carthage 6, Beaver River 0 (Friday)

    IHC 0, Belleville Henderson 0 (OT, Friday)

    Lyme 1, Sackets Harbor 0 (Friday)

    Gouverneur 4, Massena 0 (Friday)

    Canton 1, OFA 0 (Friday)

    Salmon River 3, Potsdam 0 (Friday)

    Chateaugay 3, Madrid-Waddington 0 (Friday)

    St. Lawrence Central 5, St. Regis Falls 2 (Friday)

    High school girls soccer

    South Lewis 0, Adirondack 0 (OT, Sunday)

    Watertown 5, IHC 1 (Saturday)

    Homer 4, Carthage 1 (Saturday)

    General Brown 2, Potsdam 1 (Saturday)

    South Lewis 5, Utica Academy of Science 1 (Saturday)

    Alexandria 3, Norwood-Norfolk 0 (Saturday)

    Hermon-DeKalb 3. Morristown 1 (Saturday)

    Salmon River 3, Massena 2 (Friday)

    St. Lawrence Central 4, Lisbon 3 (Friday)

    Brushton-Moira 2, Parishville-Hopkinton 1 (OT, Friday)

    Colton-Pierrepont 9, Tupper Lake 1 (Friday)

    High school volleyball

    Canton 3, Gouverneur 0 (Friday)

    Indian River 3, Potsdam 0 (Friday)

    High school cross country

    Norwood-Norfolk boys and girls win their N-N Invitational

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

