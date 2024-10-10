Jefferson Co. man jailed in after multiple arrests in last few weeks

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 40-year-old Jefferson County man has been jailed without bail after multiple arrests in the last few weeks.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies alleged that Richard Peet was arrested on felony charges. Authorities charged Peet for an alleged Monday, September 30 burglary at an office building located on 21101 State Route 12F in the town of Watertown.

According to sheriff’s deputies, Peet alleged entered the building just after 6:10 p.m.

Documents stated that he allegedly caused around $2,700 of damage at the same location the next morning.

The documents further state that he went to 21306 State Route 12F after 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, October 1. The damaged property belonged to Joyce Jesmore according to court documents.

Peet allegedly stole a pillow that belonged to Jesmore according to the report. He was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, which are felonies. Peet was also charged with counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He was arrested three times in the last month for two alleged stolen vehicle complaints and allegedly trying to shoplift libido pills from Kinney Drugs on Coffeen Street.

Peet was arraigned in Watertown Town Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Jail without bail.

