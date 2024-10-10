Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC50

    Jefferson Co. man jailed in after multiple arrests in last few weeks

    By Dan Mount,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4hWk_0w1kg50R00

    WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 40-year-old Jefferson County man has been jailed without bail after multiple arrests in the last few weeks.

    Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies alleged that Richard Peet was arrested on felony charges. Authorities charged Peet for an alleged Monday, September 30 burglary at an office building located on 21101 State Route 12F in the town of Watertown.

    Watertown man arrested for alleged stolen vehicle complaint

    According to sheriff’s deputies, Peet alleged entered the building just after 6:10 p.m.

    Documents stated that he allegedly caused around $2,700 of damage at the same location the next morning.

    The documents further state that he went to 21306 State Route 12F after 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, October 1. The damaged property belonged to Joyce Jesmore according to court documents.

    Peet allegedly stole a pillow that belonged to Jesmore according to the report. He was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, which are felonies. Peet was also charged with counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

    He was arrested three times in the last month for two alleged stolen vehicle complaints and allegedly trying to shoplift libido pills from Kinney Drugs on Coffeen Street.

    Peet was arraigned in Watertown Town Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Jail without bail.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWTI - InformNNY.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Nick Harris
    2d ago
    honestly send him to prison for a couple years. maybe he'll learn to actually obey the law instead of thinking he's above it. I'm sure he's probably a cop hater too because the majority of cop haters are the ones who can't seem to follow the law
    Nick Harris
    2d ago
    so it sounds like he was stalking her right? Who just goes to someone's house and steals "a pillow"
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Suspect arrested after dog found in plastic bag and dumped in trash can
    ABC504 days ago
    Carthage woman faces two counts of alleged drug possession charges
    ABC502 days ago
    Couple who moved to Florida heartbroken after Milton ruins their ‘happily ever after’
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Romanian man accused of grand larceny of over $50,000 & use of skimmer device
    ABC502 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    PHOTOS: Northern Lights come to Northern New York
    ABC501 day ago
    Will we see northern lights in NNY, power grid impacts amid ‘severe’ geomagnetic storm?
    ABC503 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    DMV seeing fewer fake IDs
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Fidelity data breach exposed info from 77,000 customers: Was your account compromised?
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Florida Gov. DeSantis helps Waffle House employees cook for first responders
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Will winter be unpredictable in NNY? Here’s why it may be
    Informnny ABC501 day ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Change in mood could be more than just winter blues
    Informnny ABC502 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Watertown woman facing multiple charges after alleged domestic incident
    ABC502 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy