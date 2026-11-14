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‘Sizable Fallout’: Durham County Officials Raise Concerns over Proposed Federal Grant Regulations
By Justin Laidlaw,13 days ago
Durham County officials are bracing for possible changes that would entrench the Trump administration’s policy positions into federal grant regulations and could have a major impact on the county’s federal funding and overall budget. In May, roughly 40 federal agencies, led by the Office of Management and Budget...
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