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Conservative Group Sues UNC-Chapel Hill Over Access to Course Materials
By Ahmed Jallow, NC Newsline,9 days ago
This article originally published online at NC Newsline. A conservative group is suing UNC-Chapel Hill, accusing the university of violating state public records law by failing to provide reading lists and other instructional materials for 29 courses. Defending Education filed the lawsuit this week in Orange County Superior Court. The...