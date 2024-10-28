Take a look inside the $170 million Fishers Event Center, set to open its doors in November

Hoosiers looking to be entertained this winter will find a variety of options with the Indianapolis metro area's newest large event venue.

Fishers Event Center opens Nov. 22 and is expected to host a variety of events from entertainers to athletic events and local graduation ceremonies. The primary tenant will be the Indy Fuel hockey team, but it will also host the Indianapolis expansion team of the Indoor Football League , and the Indy Ignite , a member of the Pro Volleyball Federation. Both teams will play their inaugural seasons in 2025.

So far, the Center's initial slate of performers offers fans a diversity of options: comedians, country music stars, stunt and acrobatics performers and online personalities.

Around 38,000 tickets have already been sold to different touring events, not including the sports teams that will call the venue home, Mayor Scott Fadness said in a press conference Thursday.

"As we fill out this calendar in this upcoming year, there will be something for just about every passion and pursuit that Fishers residents might have," he said.

With less than a month to go before the grand opening, construction crews were adding the final touches when IndyStar and other media colleagues walked through the space Oct. 24.

Here's some of what you can expect from Fishers' new performing arts venue.

A look inside Fishers' new performing arts venue

Every aspect of the building has been designed to maximize the guest experience, beginning with the parking, said Mitch List, the event center's general manager. Free-flow parking and advanced security screening will allow guests to get into the venue quickly with minimal interruptions, he said. The yet-to-be-unveiled menu options will include partnerships with Indiana companies and feature items with strong Hoosier ties.

The 7,500-seat venue includes 17 suites in the upper level and four bunker suites. Bunker suites are a relatively new concept, List said, with the suite space existing primarily under arena seats and opening up to premium views that put guests in the middle of the action. These suites include private restrooms, food and beverage service space and seating for 14.

As of Thursday, all but two of the venue's suites had been sold, List said.

The Loge Club, located on the second floor, seats 140 and offers exclusive food and drink options, a buffet area, high-top tables with bar stools and clear views of the arena. Exclusive food and drink options are also available in the Premium Club on the first floor, where globe lighting sits over red tufted booth-style seating. The space, which accommodates 100 guests, also looks into the visiting team's tunnel, providing guests a glimpse of the action they might not otherwise see from seats in the arena.

Several of these spaces — such as the north concourse club, the bunker suites, even the event center floor — will be available for private bookings on non-event days.

The venue is projected to host more than 125 events in year one, half of which will be sporting events.

While the hockey team is the primary tenant — and the rink is the core component of the floor — List said the space will be able to transition fairly seamlessly. For example, on concert nights, the hockey boards will be covered and the glass taken down, so it will look like a more traditional concert venue, he said.

"We feel the venue size accommodates legendary shows here in this facility, as well as new artists that are on the brink of success playing their first arena show," List said.

Multimillion-dollar Fishers District development continues to take shape

The Fishers Event Center is a 53-acre expansion of the Fishers District development, which began as a culinary incubator project and has grown into a multimillion-dollar retail, entertainment and housing development.

"People nowadays, they want to live, work and recreate in close proximity," Fadness said. "I do think it elevates us, (and) it also sustains what we already have. By having this facility, by having 150 events a year, that brings people in that are going to go to those restaurants and those hotels and support the local economy."

The $170 million arena is the largest city-financed project in Fishers history. A $4 million, 10-year naming rights deal with Forum Credit Union was announced in August , covering the center's outdoor plaza, but the center itself is still looking for a naming partner, which officials estimated could bring in more than $1 million a year.

Larry McQueary, president and CEO of the Fuel, the organization overseeing the naming rights search, said discussions are happening with several possible partners, but they don't want to rush into anything.

"For us, the most important thing is to have the right strategic partner as we look to have this partnership for many years to come and we want to make sure it is truly a winning partnership for everyone," McQueary told IndyStar in an email.

As of August, the city of Fishers' debt payments on the 40-year bonds needed for construction stood at $9.5 million. That number was expected to rise to $10.9 million per year in 2027, and remain at that level until 2064. City officials pointed to a number of potential revenue sources to help make those payments, including a food and beverage tax, an increase in the county hotel tax, a Professional Sports District designation and operational revenue.

Read previous IndyStar reporting: Fishers lands major sponsorship for outdoor plaza, but event center naming rights remain up for grabs

Fadness said although the event center is nearing completion, the work to develop the area is far from done.

"I think what you're going to see over the next five years is the transformation of this area, that's why we built it the way we did," Fadness said Thursday. "This is going to be a catalyst for world-class development, in the scale of hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars, of development will be occurring all around this arena."

Where is Fishers Event Center?

Fishers Event Center is located off I-69 in Fishers, just south of Ikea, between 106th and 116th streets. Here are the recommended directions, provided by the venue:

From the north, go south on I-69 and take Exit 204. Travel east on 106th Street and go north on USA Parkway. Or go south on I-69 ad take Exit 205, travel east on 116th street and go south on USA Parkway.

From the east, travel west on 116th street and head south on USA Parkway.

From the west, travel east on 116th street and head south on USA Parkway.

From the south, go north on I-69 and take Exit 204. Travel east on 106th street and north on USA Parkway. Then travel east on USA Drive.

When does Fishers Event Center open?

The venue opens Nov. 22. The first acts to take the stage will be folk and country artists Turnpike Troubadours and Trampled by Turtles , joined by special guest Tyler Halverson .

