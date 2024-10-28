Purdue football tickets vs Northwestern: Best prices for remaining available seats

The Purdue football team is 1-6 heading into its Week 10 home Big Ten Conference matchup against Northwestern.

If you want to attend the game, it will cost at least $12 to get in ( StubHub before fees). Will you be in attendance to see if the Boilermakers can improve to 2-6 on the season?

This is how to get tickets for the game on Saturday, Nov. 2.

See Purdue football ticket prices for every game this season

Purdue football tickets vs Northwestern

Ticket prices for Purdue vs Northwestern at Ross-Ade Stadium start at $12 on StubHub and $18 on VividSeats .

Purdue football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State ( W, 49-0 )

Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame ( L, 66-7 )

Sept. 21: at Oregon State ( L, 38-21 )

Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska ( L, 28-10 )

Oct. 5: at Wisconsin ( L, 52-6 )

Oct. 12: at Illinois ( L, 50-49 OT )

Oct. 18: vs. Oregon ( L, 35-0 )

Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern, 12 p.m., BTN

Nov. 9: at Ohio State, TBA

Nov. 16: vs. Penn State, TBA

Nov. 22: at Michigan State, 8 p.m., FOX

Nov. 30: at Indiana, TBA

