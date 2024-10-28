Open in App
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Purdue football tickets vs Northwestern: Best prices for remaining available seats

    By Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omf9a_0wP7xNmG00

    The Purdue football team is 1-6 heading into its Week 10 home Big Ten Conference matchup against Northwestern.

    If you want to attend the game, it will cost at least $12 to get in ( StubHub before fees). Will you be in attendance to see if the Boilermakers can improve to 2-6 on the season?

    This is how to get tickets for the game on Saturday, Nov. 2.

    See Purdue football ticket prices for every game this season

    Purdue football tickets vs Northwestern

    Ticket prices for Purdue vs Northwestern at Ross-Ade Stadium start at $12 on StubHub and $18 on VividSeats .

    Purdue football schedule 2024

    Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State ( W, 49-0 )

    Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame ( L, 66-7 )

    Sept. 21: at Oregon State ( L, 38-21 )

    Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska ( L, 28-10 )

    Oct. 5: at Wisconsin ( L, 52-6 )

    Oct. 12: at Illinois ( L, 50-49 OT )

    Oct. 18: vs. Oregon ( L, 35-0 )

    Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern, 12 p.m., BTN

    Nov. 9: at Ohio State, TBA

    Nov. 16: vs. Penn State, TBA

    Nov. 22: at Michigan State, 8 p.m., FOX

    Nov. 30: at Indiana, TBA

