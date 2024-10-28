Who will be IndyStar Student of the Week for Oct. 28 - Nov. 1?

Each week readers vote on central Indiana students nominated by their schools for their excellence in the classroom and beyond.

Readers can vote for their favorite student throughout the week at the bottom of this article on IndyStar.com, with polling closing at noon on Thursday, Oct. 31. Winners will be announced Friday.

This contest aims to introduce readers not just to the student who winds up winning but to all of the highly accomplished nominees.

Here's what nominating school leaders had to say about this week's nominees:

Yakobo Umanya, a sophomore at BELIEVE Circle City High School. Yakobo wants to be an engineer and excel in college. He has done that by excelling in his reading, speaking, and writing in English skills. He went from being shy to leading class discussions about novels and in his science class.

Carson Back, a senior at Franklin Central High School. Carson is an outstanding Senior at Franklin Central HS. His work ethic and integrity shine, and he is a high honor roll student and member of the National Honor Society. In addition, Carson is a varsity basketball and baseball player where he leads by example. Lastly, Back has been recognized by several teachers for the Susan Tomlinson ALL IN Award, and he is committed to community service. We are so proud of Carson!

Eli Brooks, a sophomore at Cascade High School. Eli is an exemplary student who not only engages fully in class discussions but also takes the initiative to support his classmates. His willingness to assist others when they struggle demonstrates true leadership and empathy. Eli is a role model for his peers!

Sirman Baidwan, a junior at Southport High School. Simran is an exceptional student who demonstrates constant involvement both in school and the community. She’s a dedicated member of the School Journal, Cardinal Cadre, DECA, Model UN, and Debate Club, balancing her commitments while maintaining a drive for academic perfection. Simran’s dedication to excellence is clear- during a recent junior meeting, she asked to retake a class where she received a B and A-, she could earn a solid A. All while balancing a schedule full of AP classes. Her passion for self-improvement and learning is truly admirable. Although she is only a junior, her future plans include studying business and economics. Simran’s leadership, work ethic, and commitment to her education make her an outstanding candidate for this recognition.

Ania Raines, a sophomore at Roncalli High School. Roncalli math instructor Brittany Moran states that "Ania has been doing an incredible job in class! She has improved so much since school started, is asking questions and advocating for herself. I am so proud of how far she has come and can't wait to see her continue!"

Salamata Thompson, a senior at North Central High School. Salamata is enrolled in the 2nd year Health Careers program at J. Everett Light Career Center of Washington Township. She is a leader who helps first-year Health Career students master their skills. Salamata placed 2nd in EMT skills at the HOSA State Leadership Conference. She has earned her EMT certification and is on track to earn her Advanced EMT. She is always pushing herself to be better and to learn something new each day.

Lilliana Dawson, a junior at Ben Davis High School. Lilliana is one of our Credit Recovery students for World History. Her freshman and sophomore years did not go well for her, but she is determined to get back on track. She just got out of the hospital after hitting a 105-degree fever, and immediately applied for and got a job. She is blowing past all the requirements set in Credit Recovery to get her credit back while simultaneously striving to get her grades up in other classes. This at times comes with a lack of sleep or social life but she is pushing through. We are quite proud of her resilience as she is an example to those around her. She is persistent and has persevered despite experiencing adverse situations.

Asaph Mozee, a senior at Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School. Asaph Mozee is recognized for his dedication and strong leadership on the Tindley Football Team. His commitment to maintaining a positive reputation at school, coupled with his focus and perseverance, makes him a respected figure among his peers. Asaph’s natural ability to inspire those around him through his actions and words sets a high standard for excellence and teamwork. Additionally, his willingness to support his teammates both on and off the field demonstrates his strong character and commitment to fostering a supportive community within the team. Asaph’s infectious enthusiasm and determination motivate others to strive for their best, making him an invaluable asset to the Tindley community.

Rose Klinker, a senior at Guerin Catholic High School. Rose is always willing to step out of her comfort zone to take a risk that makes a difference. She is willing to be vulnerable on the stage or in the classroom. Her courage not only inspires those around you but also encourages everyone to explore their own potential.

