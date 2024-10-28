I watched the gubernatorial debate Thursday and found it instructive, especially regarding Sen. Mike Braun’s character and approach to governing. The insights come from the curious relationship with his running mate, Micah Beckwith.

Beckwith was not Braun’s choice for running mate, but that of Republican Party delegates. When Beckwith was imposed on the race, Braun said approximately: It doesn’t matter, I’ll be governor.

Braun was similarly dismissive of Beckwith’s antics brought up by Democrat Jennifer McCormick during the debate. From that, we learn the following:

Braun is not collaborative – doesn’t care to work with his Lt. Governor. He apparently sees himself as a unitary executive.

Braun showed little commitment to his own choice – he essentially rolled over for the party’s choice. He doesn’t take seriously his potential role as the head of the party.

Braun will take no responsibility for Beckwith’s views or actions. Beckwith will have free reign and no accountability.

Braun doesn’t value the office, or the resources deployed through the lieutenant governor’s office, paid for with taxpayer dollars.

David Weinschrott lives in Indianapolis.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Letters: Mike Braun's curious relationship with Micah Beckwith