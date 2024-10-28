Open in App
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Letters: Mike Braun's curious relationship with Micah Beckwith

    By David Weinschrott,

    2 days ago

    I watched the gubernatorial debate Thursday and found it instructive, especially regarding Sen. Mike Braun’s character and approach to governing. The insights come from the curious relationship with his running mate, Micah Beckwith.

    Beckwith was not Braun’s choice for running mate, but that of Republican Party delegates. When Beckwith was imposed on the race, Braun said approximately: It doesn’t matter, I’ll be governor.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqH6G_0wP7xEpj00

    Braun was similarly dismissive of Beckwith’s antics brought up by Democrat Jennifer McCormick during the debate. From that, we learn the following:

    • Braun is not collaborative – doesn’t care to work with his Lt. Governor. He apparently sees himself as a unitary executive.
    • Braun showed little commitment to his own choice – he essentially rolled over for the party’s choice. He doesn’t take seriously his potential role as the head of the party.
    • Braun will take no responsibility for Beckwith’s views or actions. Beckwith will have free reign and no accountability.
    • Braun doesn’t value the office, or the resources deployed through the lieutenant governor’s office, paid for with taxpayer dollars.

    David Weinschrott lives in Indianapolis.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Letters: Mike Braun's curious relationship with Micah Beckwith

    Indy One
    20h ago
    What did you expect him to say about a candidate forced upon him. No matter...I voted for Braun. Couldn't care less who his ltgov is.
    CYBERDINE MODEL 101
    23h ago
    Braun only likes to be photographed in his blue shirt, look at me, I'm a working man!
