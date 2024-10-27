In less than one week, Indianapolis will host the last U.S. shows of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour . The show has now been on the road for more than a year and a half, and it's the highest-grossing tour in history.

Swift has performed a consistent setlist since May 2024, when she revamped the three and a half hour long performance to incorporate her newest release, "The Tortured Poets' Department."

Her recent Miami shows included surprise guest Florence Welch on the duet "Florida!!!" Unfortunately for Hoosiers, Swift has yet to write any duets about "Indiana!!!"

From the beginning, each Eras Tour concert has included two acoustic "surprise songs." Swift performs one on guitar and one on piano.

At the beginning of the tour, Swift committed to never repeating a song. She relaxed her rules after her show in Sao Paulo. Recently, most surprise songs have been mash-ups of two different songs — so Indy Swifties will likely hear at least four snippets.

More: Your guide to Taylor Swift in Indianapolis for Eras Tour shows

Eras Tour setlist

Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince Cruel Summer The Man You Need to Calm Down Lover Fearless You Belong With Me Love Story 22 We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together I Knew You Were Trouble All Too Well (10 minute version) Enchanted ...Ready For It? Delicate Don't Blame Me Look What You Made Me Do cardigan betty champagne problems august illicit affairs my tears ricochet marjorie willow Style Blank Space Shake It Off Wildest Dreams Bad Blood But Daddy I Love Him So High School Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? Down Bad Fortnight The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived I Can Do It With a Broken Heart Surprise song 1 Surprise song 2 Lavender Haze Anti-Hero Midnight Rain Vigilante S--- Bejeweled Mastermind Karma

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Our predictions for Taylor Swift's Indianapolis setlist