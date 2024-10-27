Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Our predictions for Taylor Swift's Indianapolis setlist

    By Ryan Murphy, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tVYu6_0wO3NzNf00

    In less than one week, Indianapolis will host the last U.S. shows of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour . The show has now been on the road for more than a year and a half, and it's the highest-grossing tour in history.

    Swift has performed a consistent setlist since May 2024, when she revamped the three and a half hour long performance to incorporate her newest release, "The Tortured Poets' Department."

    Her recent Miami shows included surprise guest Florence Welch on the duet "Florida!!!" Unfortunately for Hoosiers, Swift has yet to write any duets about "Indiana!!!"

    From the beginning, each Eras Tour concert has included two acoustic "surprise songs." Swift performs one on guitar and one on piano.

    At the beginning of the tour, Swift committed to never repeating a song. She relaxed her rules after her show in Sao Paulo. Recently, most surprise songs have been mash-ups of two different songs — so Indy Swifties will likely hear at least four snippets.

    More: Your guide to Taylor Swift in Indianapolis for Eras Tour shows

    Eras Tour setlist

    1. Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
    2. Cruel Summer
    3. The Man
    4. You Need to Calm Down
    5. Lover
    6. Fearless
    7. You Belong With Me
    8. Love Story
    9. 22
    10. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
    11. I Knew You Were Trouble
    12. All Too Well (10 minute version)
    13. Enchanted
    14. ...Ready For It?
    15. Delicate
    16. Don't Blame Me
    17. Look What You Made Me Do
    18. cardigan
    19. betty
    20. champagne problems
    21. august
    22. illicit affairs
    23. my tears ricochet
    24. marjorie
    25. willow
    26. Style
    27. Blank Space
    28. Shake It Off
    29. Wildest Dreams
    30. Bad Blood
    31. But Daddy I Love Him
    32. So High School
    33. Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?
    34. Down Bad
    35. Fortnight
    36. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
    37. I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
    38. Surprise song 1
    39. Surprise song 2
    40. Lavender Haze
    41. Anti-Hero
    42. Midnight Rain
    43. Vigilante S---
    44. Bejeweled
    45. Mastermind
    46. Karma

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Our predictions for Taylor Swift's Indianapolis setlist

    Related Search

    Taylor SwiftEras tour setlistFlorence WelchTaylor Swift's eras tourSao PauloIndianapolis

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Last-minute Taylor Swift tickets in Indianapolis? Good luck with Ticketmaster transfer rule
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star3 hours ago
    Salons offer inspiration and services for Taylor Swift fans headed to Indianapolis
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    How to watch Pacers vs 76ers: Time, TV channel, live stream info for 10/27/24 NBA game
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    'What makes him think this is acceptable?' NFL reacts to Anthony Richardson taking himself out of the game
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Indiana's only U.S. Senate debate is tonight. Here's how to watch.
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star6 hours ago
    Injury Report: Sixers' Joel Embiid and Paul George officially ruled out for Pacers' game
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Healthy chocolate for Halloween? These candies have the highest and lowest sugar contents
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz12 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    How to get the perfect autumn scent by making candles at home
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO2 hours ago
    'It doesn't feel good,': Tyrese Haliburton haunted by missed free throw, other struggles
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Liz Montgomery was Livid Former Husband/'Bewitched' Director Bill Asher Helmed 'Jeannie' TV-movie
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    You're Invited: Live Music, Petting Zoo & More at Quincy's Pumpkin Spice Fest
    Dianna Carney24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy