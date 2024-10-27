Open in App
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Meet IndyStar Hamilton County reporter Jake Allen

    By Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tj8gS_0wO3KRfi00

    It takes a staff of dedicated journalists to bring you the news from around Central Indiana. In this feature, the Indianapolis Star introduces readers to our newsroom staff — or, rather, we let them introduce themselves. Up this week is Jake Allen.

    What's your job title?

    Hamilton County reporter

    When did you join IndyStar?

    December 2021

    What's your favorite part of your job?

    Telling stories that make an impact, even if it’s a small impact. I’ve written a lot of profiles on homicide victims as a public safety reporter the past few years, and it’s nice hearing from loved ones who appreciate those types of stories.

    Why journalism?

    It allows me to learn more and care about so many different things.

    What's your favorite Indy area restaurant or hidden gem?

    My favorite food is a cheeseburger, so my favorite restaurant here is probably Bru Burger on Mass Ave.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rX18_0wO3KRfi00

    What do you do to unwind from a job that can be stressful?

    I like to work out or go for a run to unwind.

    What are you reading or streaming?

    I’m reading a Stephen King book right now. It’s called "Salem's Lot."

    Do you prefer dogs or cats?

    Dogs. I’m allergic to cats.

    What's your bucket-list vacation destination?

    Anywhere with a beach or some good hiking trails.

    What’s your favorite sport and team?

    Michigan State basketball or football. I went to college there.

    How did you earn your first dollar?

    I refereed soccer games starting around when I was 12.

    Who would you travel back in time to meet?

    Probably myself, and I’d bring along some winning lottery numbers from the future.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Meet IndyStar Hamilton County reporter Jake Allen

