The Indiana Pacers host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Pacers opened the season with a 115-109 come-from-behind victory over the Detroit Pistons, but they lost 123-98 to the New York Knicks on Friday night.

The 76ers have begun the season 0-2 after losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

Want more Pacers coverage? Dustin Dopirak is your best source for Pacers news

What channel is Pacers vs 76ers on today?

FanDuel Sports Network , with Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analysis) and Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporting).

How to watch Pacers vs Sixers for free on live stream

Watch games on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN with Fubo , which offers a free trial. Watch games on TNT with Sling TV .

Pacers vs 76ers odds

via BetMGM

Favorite : Pacers by 7.5 points

Over/under : 226.5 total points

Moneyline : Pacers -300, 76ers +240

ESPN's matchup predictor gives the Pacers a 71.3% chance of winning.

Pacers schedule

Oct. 23 : Pacers 115, Pistons 109

Fri., Oct. 25 : Knicks 123, Pacers 98

Sun., Oct. 27 : vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 28 : at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 30 : vs. Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN

76ers schedule

Oct. 23 : Bucks 124, 76ers 109

Fri., Oct. 25 : Raptors 115, 76ers 107

Sun., Oct. 27 : at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 30 : vs Detroit, 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 2 : vs Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How to watch Pacers vs 76ers: Time, TV channel, live stream info for 10/27/24 NBA game