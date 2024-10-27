Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    How to watch Pacers vs 76ers: Time, TV channel, live stream info for 10/27/24 NBA game

    By Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43cq0w_0wNoydeR00

    The Indiana Pacers host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

    The Pacers opened the season with a 115-109 come-from-behind victory over the Detroit Pistons, but they lost 123-98 to the New York Knicks on Friday night.

    The 76ers have begun the season 0-2 after losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

    Want more Pacers coverage? Dustin Dopirak is your best source for Pacers news

    What channel is Pacers vs 76ers on today?

    FanDuel Sports Network , with Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analysis) and Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporting).

    How to watch Pacers vs Sixers for free on live stream

    Watch games on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN with Fubo , which offers a free trial. Watch games on TNT with Sling TV .

    Pacers vs 76ers odds

    via BetMGM

    Favorite : Pacers by 7.5 points

    Over/under : 226.5 total points

    Moneyline : Pacers -300, 76ers +240

    ESPN's matchup predictor gives the Pacers a 71.3% chance of winning.

    Pacers schedule

    Oct. 23 : Pacers 115, Pistons 109

    Fri., Oct. 25 : Knicks 123, Pacers 98

    Sun., Oct. 27 : vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

    Mon., Oct. 28 : at Orlando, 7 p.m.

    Wed., Oct. 30 : vs. Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN

    76ers schedule

    Oct. 23 : Bucks 124, 76ers 109

    Fri., Oct. 25 : Raptors 115, 76ers 107

    Sun., Oct. 27 : at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

    Wed., Oct. 30 : vs Detroit, 7 p.m.

    Sat., Nov. 2 : vs Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How to watch Pacers vs 76ers: Time, TV channel, live stream info for 10/27/24 NBA game

    Related Search

    Espn matchup predictorFanduel sports networkIndiana pacersNba TVNba gamesNew York Knicks

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, picks, injury updates and odds
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Tyrese Haliburton hits game-tying 3 but misses key free throws in Pacers' OT loss to 76ers
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star22 hours ago
    What channel is Colts vs Texans game on today? Start time, stream, NFL Week 8 schedule
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    IU basketball's Xavier Johnson taken by Austin Spurs in second round of G League draft
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Here’s the bag policy for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Indy’s Lucas Oil Stadium
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    'Give me the Indiana Hoosiers by 1 million points': College GameDay picks for IU-Washington
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Championship-bound or premature? Indiana Fever fans react to firing of coach Christie Sides
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star22 hours ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Colts vs Texans TV coverage map in NFL Week 8
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy