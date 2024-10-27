Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    IHSAA volleyball state tournament: Semistate pairings, schedule, scores

    By Brian Haenchen, Indianapolis Star,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q52ED_0wNouNIP00

    Below are pairings and schedules for the semistate round of the 2024 Indiana high school volleyball state tournament.

    Matches will be played Nov. 2, with the winner of each site advancing to their respective state championship match on Nov. 9 at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State.

    More: Center Grove volleyball flips match, wins first regional title since 2019

    More: Addi Applegate 'knows how to dig deep,' has Yorktown volleyball two wins from 4A final

    CLASS 4A

    Huntington North

    Crown Point vs. FW Carroll, 10 a.m.

    Hamilton Southeastern vs. Penn, noon

    Championship: 7 p.m.

    Bedford North Lawrence

    Floyd Central vs. Center Grove, 11 a.m.

    Castle vs. Yorktown, 1 p.m.

    Championship: 7 p.m.

    CLASS 3A

    Plymouth

    Angola vs. Hammond Bishop Noll, 10 a.m.

    New Castle vs. NorthWood, noon

    Championship: 7:30 p.m.

    Columbus East

    Jennings County vs. Roncalli, 10 a.m.

    Silver Creek vs. Tri-West, noon

    Championship: 7 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Delta

    Woodlan vs. Jimtown, 10 a.m.

    Southwood vs. Western Boone, noon

    Championship: 7 p.m.

    Martinsville

    Winchester vs. Barr-Reeve, 10 a.m.

    Scecina vs. Brownstown Central, noon

    Championship: 7 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Frankfort

    Faith Christian vs. Seton Catholic, 10 a.m.

    South Newton vs. Culver Community, noon

    Championship: 7 p.m.

    Jasper

    Springs Valley vs. Trinity Lutheran, 10 a.m.

    Lutheran vs. Christian Academy, noon

    Championship: 7 p.m.

    Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen .

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IHSAA volleyball state tournament: Semistate pairings, schedule, scores

    Related Search

    AngolaTournament scheduleHigh school volleyballVolleyball state tournamentWorthen arenaBall State

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    World reacts to shocking Caitlin Clark news
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    NFL Announces Punishment After Illegal Tackle Causes Gruesome Injury
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Powerball winning numbers for Oct. 26, 2024 lottery drawing jackpot. Winner last night?
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    How to watch Pacers vs 76ers: Time, TV channel, live stream info for 10/27/24 NBA game
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Tyrese Haliburton's Two-Word Reaction to His Girlfriend's NY Outfit
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Everyone's Saying the Same Thing About Indiana's Cigarette-Themed Promotional Towels vs. Washington
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Hoosiers' CFP Chances Fall To 24 Percent With Loss
    247Sports2 days ago
    Indiana vs. Washington score prediction by expert college football model
    College Football HQ On SI2 days ago
    Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indianapolis mansion is as big as his personality
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI1 day ago
    Jalen Brunson's fiery message to Pacers star picked up by cameras as Knicks get revenge
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Tyrese Haliburton 'ain't tripping' after scoreless performance in loss to Knicks
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Valparaiso Slips Past Marist
    bvmsports.com1 day ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Major College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Colts overreactions: Anthony Richardson will set NFL record for lowest completion percentage
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star17 hours ago
    IU basketball's Xavier Johnson taken by Austin Spurs in second round of G League draft
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    College GameDay' Kicking Contestant Suffers Brutal Injury Before $100,000 Kick
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The Questionable Start Of Zach Edey’s NBA Career Proves He Was A Foul Merchant At Purdue
    BroBible2 days ago
    Injury Report: Sixers' Joel Embiid and Paul George officially ruled out for Pacers' game
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Caitlin Clark's stunning eight-word admission said it all about sacked Indiana Fever coach
    Irish Star21 hours ago
    Tayven Jackson family tree: Meet Indiana QB's NBA brother and dad, plus more about Indiana QB's athletic roots
    Sporting News2 days ago
    IU basketball offers 7-foot-1 class of 2025 international big man Fridrik Leo Curtis
    thedailyhoosier.com2 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern3 days ago
    Colts vs Texans TV coverage map in NFL Week 8
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Denver may ease needle exchange restrictions near schools and day cares
    David Heitz2 days ago
    College Football World Reacts to Unbelievable Comeback on Friday Night
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Championship-bound or premature? Indiana Fever fans react to firing of coach Christie Sides
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star22 hours ago
    'It doesn't feel good,': Tyrese Haliburton haunted by missed free throw, other struggles
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star5 hours ago
    After divisive 5th District primary, how are Victoria Spartz's chances at reelection?
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star3 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy