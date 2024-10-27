Below are pairings and schedules for the semistate round of the 2024 Indiana high school volleyball state tournament.

Matches will be played Nov. 2, with the winner of each site advancing to their respective state championship match on Nov. 9 at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State.

More: Center Grove volleyball flips match, wins first regional title since 2019

More: Addi Applegate 'knows how to dig deep,' has Yorktown volleyball two wins from 4A final

CLASS 4A

Huntington North

Crown Point vs. FW Carroll, 10 a.m.

Hamilton Southeastern vs. Penn, noon

Championship: 7 p.m.

Bedford North Lawrence

Floyd Central vs. Center Grove, 11 a.m.

Castle vs. Yorktown, 1 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Plymouth

Angola vs. Hammond Bishop Noll, 10 a.m.

New Castle vs. NorthWood, noon

Championship: 7:30 p.m.

Columbus East

Jennings County vs. Roncalli, 10 a.m.

Silver Creek vs. Tri-West, noon

Championship: 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Delta

Woodlan vs. Jimtown, 10 a.m.

Southwood vs. Western Boone, noon

Championship: 7 p.m.

Martinsville

Winchester vs. Barr-Reeve, 10 a.m.

Scecina vs. Brownstown Central, noon

Championship: 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Frankfort

Faith Christian vs. Seton Catholic, 10 a.m.

South Newton vs. Culver Community, noon

Championship: 7 p.m.

Jasper

Springs Valley vs. Trinity Lutheran, 10 a.m.

Lutheran vs. Christian Academy, noon

Championship: 7 p.m.

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IHSAA volleyball state tournament: Semistate pairings, schedule, scores