    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, picks, injury updates and odds

    By Evan Frank and Dustin Dopirak, Indianapolis Star,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEQIc_0wNouG7K00

    The Indiana Pacers host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

    The game marks the season-opener for the Pacers. Indiana is 1-1 on the year after a win against the Detroit Pistons and a loss to the New York Knicks .

    The 76ers are 0-2 after losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

    Want more Pacers coverage? Dustin Dopirak is your best source for Pacers news

    Pacers news: Tyrese Haliburton 'ain't tripping' after scoreless performance in loss to Knicks

    Pacers vs 76ers prediction, picks

    Dustin Dopirak: Pacers 125-115

    Friday's loss to the Knicks was an eye opener and a sign the Pacers aren't nearly as far along as they'd like to be at this stage. That being said, the 76ers are missing two All-NBA guys with Joel Embiid and Paul George likely out and they haven't shown they can compete with playoff-level teams without either of them yet. With the juice from a home opener pushing them forward — and presumably a day's worth of shooting to get them right — they'll find some footing against the Sixers.

    ESPN's matchup predictor gives the Pacers a 71.3% chance of winning.

    Pacers vs Sixers odds

    via BetMGM

    Favorite : Pacers by 7.5 points

    Over/under : 226.5 total points

    Moneyline : Pacers -300, 76ers +240

    76ers vs Pacers injury updates

    Pacers : James Wiseman (calf) left Wednesday's game in the first quarter and will miss the season due to an Achilles injury.

    Sixers : Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) have missed the first two games for Philadelphia and are out against Indiana.

    Pacers starting lineup

    (with season averages)

    • Pascal Siakam (15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists)
    • Aaron Nesmith (5.5 points, 2.0 rebounds)
    • Myles Turner (16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds)
    • Andrew Nembhard (5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists)
    • Tyrese Haliburton (7.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals)

    Sixers starting lineup

    • Tyrese Maxey (24.5 points, 2.0 rebounds)
    • Kyle Lowry (13.5 points, 4.0 assists)
    • Kelly Oubre Jr. (24.5 points, 2.0 rebounds)
    • Caleb Martin (11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds)
    • Andre Drummond (10.5 points, 11.0 rebounds)

    How to watch 76ers vs Pacers

    3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, on FanDuel Sports Network .

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, picks, injury updates and odds

