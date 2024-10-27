Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, picks, injury updates and odds

The Indiana Pacers host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The game marks the season-opener for the Pacers. Indiana is 1-1 on the year after a win against the Detroit Pistons and a loss to the New York Knicks .

The 76ers are 0-2 after losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

Pacers vs 76ers prediction, picks

Dustin Dopirak: Pacers 125-115

Friday's loss to the Knicks was an eye opener and a sign the Pacers aren't nearly as far along as they'd like to be at this stage. That being said, the 76ers are missing two All-NBA guys with Joel Embiid and Paul George likely out and they haven't shown they can compete with playoff-level teams without either of them yet. With the juice from a home opener pushing them forward — and presumably a day's worth of shooting to get them right — they'll find some footing against the Sixers.

ESPN's matchup predictor gives the Pacers a 71.3% chance of winning.

Pacers vs Sixers odds

via BetMGM

Favorite : Pacers by 7.5 points

Over/under : 226.5 total points

Moneyline : Pacers -300, 76ers +240

76ers vs Pacers injury updates

Pacers : James Wiseman (calf) left Wednesday's game in the first quarter and will miss the season due to an Achilles injury.

Sixers : Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) have missed the first two games for Philadelphia and are out against Indiana.

Pacers starting lineup

(with season averages)

Pascal Siakam (15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists)

Aaron Nesmith (5.5 points, 2.0 rebounds)

Myles Turner (16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds)

Andrew Nembhard (5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists)

Tyrese Haliburton (7.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals)

Sixers starting lineup

Tyrese Maxey (24.5 points, 2.0 rebounds)

Kyle Lowry (13.5 points, 4.0 assists)

Kelly Oubre Jr. (24.5 points, 2.0 rebounds)

Caleb Martin (11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds)

Andre Drummond (10.5 points, 11.0 rebounds)

How to watch 76ers vs Pacers

3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, on FanDuel Sports Network .

