    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Officer recalls interview that preceded Richard Allen's arrest in Delphi murders trial

    By Ron Wilkins, Kristine Phillips, Sarah Nelson, Jenny Porter Tilley and John Tufts, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    DELPHI — Exactly two years after police made an arrest in the killings of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, a lieutenant recounted the interview that they say helped place a suspect in custody.

    Saturday, Lt. Jerry Holeman returned to the stand in Carroll County Circuit Court in the trial against Richard Allen to recount his discussion with the Delphi man on Oct. 26, 2022.

    Allen, 52, is accused of killing two teens who went missing Feb. 13, 2017, and were found dead the next day. He was arrested in 2022 and faces two counts of murder and two counts of murder while kidnapping in the deaths of Williams and German .

    Holeman recalled bringing Allen in for questioning to inquire about the unspent cartridge found near the girls’ bodies, a key piece of evidence in the case.

    During the interview, Holeman said he asked Allen about how the bullet at the scene was linked to the gun found at his home. Allen did not have an explanation, Holeman said.

    Allen went on to say no one ever borrowed his Sig Sauer firearm, his clothes nor his car, Holeman stated. Allen also said he did not carry his gun with him when he went to the trails on Feb. 13, 2017.

    Holeman said Allen’s demeanor during the interview was “calm, normal,” at first, but became increasingly agitated as he continued being asked about the round. Holeman said Allen also showed signs of being deceitful, such as looking down and touching his face. He acknowledged the signs were “subtle.”

    By the end of the interview, Holeman said he told Allen that he, and Allen’s wife, don’t think he’s a bad person, to which Allen replied, “What good person would kill two girls.”

    Andrew Baldwin, one of Allen’s defense attorneys, during cross-examination pointed out that Holeman looked down during his testimony, remarking whether that was a sign of deception.

    Baldwin also pointed out the beginning of Allen’s 2022 interview was not recorded because of technical difficulties, saying it’s one of the “many missing videos” in the case. He also asked Holeman about the possibility of more than one person’s involvement in the case, as well as whether the voice heard in the “Bridge Guy” video was of someone not in the picture’s frame.

    The trial is set to resume Monday after a break Sunday.

    ▶ Friday, Oct. 25: Delphi trial jurors hear from expert who tied Allen's gun to unspent round at crime scene

    ▶ Thursday, Oct. 24: Richard Allen was not on Delphi investigators' radar. Then a volunteer found a box of tips.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Officer recalls interview that preceded Richard Allen's arrest in Delphi murders trial

