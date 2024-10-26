Who's testified at Richard Allen's trial in the Delphi murders? What did they say?

Courtroom testimony at Richard Allen 's murder trial is helping to unravel what may have happened to Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German after the pair were found brutally killed near a wooded creek in Delphi, Indiana.

Allen, 52, is accused of killing both teens on Feb. 13, 2017. He was arrested in 2022 and faces two counts of murder and two counts of murder while kidnapping in Abby and Libby's deaths.

The following is a list of people who have testified so far in Allen's trial as of Friday, Oct. 25. It will be updated as new witnesses come forward in what could prove to be one of Indiana's most controversial and highly publicized cases .

Oct. 26, Day 8 testimony

Jerry Holeman

Officials who testified Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 , the seventh day of Richard Allen's trial include:

Jerry Holeman : Investigator with Indiana State Police. Holeman said Allen showed signs of being deceitful during a 2022 interview, such as looking down and touching his face. He acknowledged the signs were “subtle.”

Oct. 25, Day 7 testimony

Melissa Oberg

Officials who testified Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 , the seventh day of Richard Allen's trial include:

Melissa Oberg : Firearms expert with Indiana State Police. Oberg told jurors her analysis of an unspent round collected between the bodies of Abby and Libby had been cycled through Allen's Sig Sauer, Model P226, .40-caliber handgun.

Oct. 24, Day 6 testimony

Steve Mullin, David Vido, Jerry Holeman, Tony Liggett, Dan Dulin, Kathy Shank

Officials who testified Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 , the sixth day of Richard Allen's trial include:

Steve Mullin : Former police chief, Delphi Police Department. He later became an investigator at the Carroll County Prosecutor's Office. Mullin testified to jurors he believes a car owned by Allen is the same one observed in surveillance video the day of the murders.

: Former police chief, Delphi Police Department. He later became an investigator at the Carroll County Prosecutor's Office. Mullin testified to jurors he believes a car owned by Allen is the same one observed in surveillance video the day of the murders. David Vido : Investigator with Indiana State Police. Det. Vido assisted with the search of Allen's home and explained to jurors what they found.

: Investigator with Indiana State Police. Det. Vido assisted with the search of Allen's home and explained to jurors what they found. Jerry Holeman : Investigator with Indiana State Police. Lt. Holeman testified Allen was advised he could file a complaint if his home sustained damage during the investigation, to which Allen allegedly replied, "It doesn't matter, it's over."

: Investigator with Indiana State Police. Lt. Holeman testified Allen was advised he could file a complaint if his home sustained damage during the investigation, to which Allen allegedly replied, "It doesn't matter, it's over." Tony Liggett : Sheriff of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office . Liggett explained to jurors how Allen escaped notice as a suspect.

: Sheriff of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office . Liggett explained to jurors how Allen escaped notice as a suspect. Dan Dulin : Indiana Department of Natural Resources captain who assisted with the early investigation into the Delphi killings. Dulin interviewed Allen at a grocery store in 2017, and Allen said he was on the trail between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2017.

: Indiana Department of Natural Resources captain who assisted with the early investigation into the Delphi killings. Dulin interviewed Allen at a grocery store in 2017, and Allen said he was on the trail between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2017. Kathy Shank : Retired government employee and volunteer at the Carroll County Prosecutor's Office. Shank discovered a box of files on Sept. 21, 2022, containing Allen's name and wondered if there could be a correlation between him and "Bridge Guy." She presented the file to Tony Liggett, then a chief deputy, who contacted Steve Mullin.

Oct. 23, Day 5 testimony

Christopher Cecil, Sarah Carbaugh, Dr. Roland Kohr

Witnesses who testified Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 , the fifth day of Richard Allen's trial include:

Sarah Carbaugh : She testified that she saw " Bridge Guy " while driving east along a county road near the Monon High Bridge trail, saying the man appeared to be "covered in mud and blood."

Officials who testified were:

Christopher Cecil : Digital forensics expert with Indiana State Police. Sgt. Cecil presented a detailed timeline of the girls' activities based on his analysis of contents he'd extracted from Libby's iPhone.

: Digital forensics expert with Indiana State Police. Sgt. Cecil presented a detailed timeline of the girls' activities based on his analysis of contents he'd extracted from Libby's iPhone. Roland Kohr : Semi-retired forensic pathologist. Kohr conducted the autopsies on the teens on Feb. 15, 2017, and described the injuries that likely killed them.

Oct. 22, Day 4 testimony

Jeremey Chapman, Railly Voorhies, Breann Wilber, Betsy Blair, Steve Mullin, Brian Olehy

Witnesses who testified on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 , the fourth day of Richard Allen's trial include:

Railly Voorhies : She traveled to the Monon High Bridge trail with Breann Wilber on Feb. 13, 2017, where Voorhies recalled seeing a man later called "Bridge Guy."

: She traveled to the Monon High Bridge trail with Breann Wilber on Feb. 13, 2017, where Voorhies recalled seeing a man later called "Bridge Guy." Breann Wilber : A friend of Kelsi Siebert, Libby's older sister, Wilber traveled to the Monon High Bridge trail Feb. 13, 2017, with Railly Voorhies and recalled seeing "Bridge Guy."

: A friend of Kelsi Siebert, Libby's older sister, Wilber traveled to the Monon High Bridge trail Feb. 13, 2017, with Railly Voorhies and recalled seeing "Bridge Guy." Betsy Blair : She saw Abby and Libby chatting quietly on the Monon High Bridge trail Feb. 13, 2017. She told the jury she saw a man on the wooden tracks standing about 50 feet away from her who she later said was "Bridge Guy."

Officials who testified were:

Jeremey Chapman : System administrator for Indiana State Police. Chapman's opinion when prosecutors played an enhanced version of the now infamous "Bridge Guy" video was that the man says, "Down the hill."

: System administrator for Indiana State Police. Chapman's opinion when prosecutors played an enhanced version of the now infamous "Bridge Guy" video was that the man says, "Down the hill." Brian Olehy : Crime scene investigator for Indiana State Police.

: Crime scene investigator for Indiana State Police. Steve Mullin : Former chief, Delphi Police Department .

Oct. 21, Day 3 testimony

Jason Page, Darron Giancola, Duane Datzman, Brian Olehy

Officials who testified on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 , the third day of Richard Allen's trial include:

Jason Page : Crime scene investigator for Indiana State Police . Sgt. Page described graphic crime scene photos shown to the jurors and what investigators saw when they found the bodies of Libby and Abby.

: Crime scene investigator for Indiana State Police . Sgt. Page described graphic crime scene photos shown to the jurors and what investigators saw when they found the bodies of Libby and Abby. Darron Giancola : Deputy of Carroll County Sheriff's Office . Giancola participated in the search efforts and described the crime scene. He and other investigators found clothes floating in the water by a cemetery.

: Deputy of Carroll County Sheriff's Office . Giancola participated in the search efforts and described the crime scene. He and other investigators found clothes floating in the water by a cemetery. Duane Datzman : Former crime scene investigator for Indiana State Police. Datzman found the piece of evidence that tied Allen to the crime scene: an unspent round from a gun prosecutors allege belongs to Allen.

: Former crime scene investigator for Indiana State Police. Datzman found the piece of evidence that tied Allen to the crime scene: an unspent round from a gun prosecutors allege belongs to Allen. Brian Olehy : Crime scene investigator for Indiana State Police. He testified about the sticks and branches strewn over the teens' bodies.

Oct. 19, Day 2 testimony

Steve Mullin, Patrick Brown, Jake Johns

Witnesses who testified on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 , the second day of Richard Allen's trial include:

Patrick Brown : Delphi resident and longtime friend of Mike Patty, Libby's grandfather, who participated in the search for the teens on Feb. 14, 2017. He discovered Libby and Abby's bodies beside Deer Creek near the Monon High Bridge .

: Delphi resident and longtime friend of Mike Patty, Libby's grandfather, who participated in the search for the teens on Feb. 14, 2017. He discovered Libby and Abby's bodies beside Deer Creek near the Monon High Bridge . Jake Johns : Delphi resident who participated in the search for the teens on Feb. 14, 2017. He was with Patrick Brown when the pair discovered Libby and Abby's bodies.

Officials who testified were:

Steve Mullin : Former chief, Delphi Police Department . The lifelong Delphi resident was part of the search for the missing teens. He received a phone call from Patrick Brown after Brown discovered the bodies. Mullin reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby store.

Oct. 18, Day 1 testimony

Becky Patty, Kelsi Siebert, Anna Williams, Derrick German, Mitch Catron

Family of the victims who testified on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 , the first day of Richard Allen's trial include:

Becky Patty : Grandmother to Libby German, who asked Patty if she and Abby could go out and do something on Feb. 13, 2017, an unseasonably warm day. “The last thing she said to me was, ‘Grandma, it will be OK,’” Patty testified.

: Grandmother to Libby German, who asked Patty if she and Abby could go out and do something on Feb. 13, 2017, an unseasonably warm day. “The last thing she said to me was, ‘Grandma, it will be OK,’” Patty testified. Kelsi Siebert : Older sister to Libby German. Snapchat photos Libby took on Feb. 13, 2017, show Abby sitting in the backseat of Siebert's car en route to the trailhead earlier that afternoon.

: Older sister to Libby German. Snapchat photos Libby took on Feb. 13, 2017, show Abby sitting in the backseat of Siebert's car en route to the trailhead earlier that afternoon. Derrick German : Father of Libby German. While driving to Frankfort, he received a phone call from Libby on Feb. 13, 2017, asking to be picked up from the Monon High Bridge trail. By the time he arrived, Libby wasn't answering her phone.

: Father of Libby German. While driving to Frankfort, he received a phone call from Libby on Feb. 13, 2017, asking to be picked up from the Monon High Bridge trail. By the time he arrived, Libby wasn't answering her phone. Anna Williams : Mother of Abby Williams. She was working at a restaurant the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017, when she answered a phone call from Becky Patty saying the girls had gone missing.

Officials who testified were:

Mitch Catron : Deputy of Carroll County Sheriff's Office . Catron began searching for the missing teens Feb. 13, 2017, and searched the woods around Deer Creek.

