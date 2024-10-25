How a 5-game stretch will tell what Jaylon Jones and Samuel Womack III are really made of

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jaylon Jones is a seventh-round draft pick in his second season.

Samuel Womack III was cut by the 49ers, arriving to the Colts through a waiver claim.

They are built in opposite frames -- Jones at 6-foot-2 and Womack at 5-10 -- but together, they man the two outside cornerback spots that seemed so vulnerable early in the season.

They don't seem so vulnerable now.

Sunday was the peak for this under-the-radar pairing, as they combined with Pro Bowler Kenny Moore II to hold Dolphins star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to two catches for 19 yards, or the worst games either player has had in their careers so far.

By Sports Info Solutions' "defensive points saved" metric, Jones ranks No. 2 among all cornerbacks in the NFL this season with a score of 28. The only cornerback who ranks ahead of him is Patrick Surtain II, a first-team All-Pro who just signed a four-year, $96 million contract. Jones, by contrast, will make $943,000 this season.

Jones' value lies primarily in not allowing a touchdown pass yet. And despite seeing 32 targets, he's also allowing just 59% completions. He has been hit with a couple critical penalties that don't go into these statistics.

After arriving last season as a seventh-round pick out of Texas A&M, Jones was thrown into the fire as a rookie. But those 787 defensive snaps built up a former four-star recruit who always wanted this moment and is now getting it, with 100% of snaps played through seven games.

"It's nothing short of a blessing," Jones said. "Coming in as a rookie last year, I struggled with certain things on the field from the standpoint of understanding football in a different type of way. You come up playing little league, high school and college, but in the NFL, it's really a precision league. Understanding football and making it slow down for you was the biggest difference between last year and now.

"That's one thing were I keep trying to elevate my game."

Womack is on the books for just $985,000 this season. He wound up as the only outside addition to the defensive back room this offseason, arriving in September after a release by the 49ers.

Now, he's played at least 75% of the team's defensive snaps in three of the past four games with JuJu Brents on injured reserve.

Womack has been targeted 13 times but has allowed just 32 total yards. He's broken up more passes (5) than receptions allowed (3).

Womack was never in the plans to start this season even after his waiver claim. He didn't play a single defensive snap in the opener. But after Dallis Flowers proved unable to bounce back quickly from his Achilles tear and was released, Womack has emerged in a spot where the Colts had no other options. And he's provided one trait the team badly needed on the outside after a historically bad start on run defense, which is his physicality.

That's the nickel cornerback background in him.

"I just want to be on the field. I don't want to be on the bench," Womack said. "I like inside (cornerback) more because I feel like you're involved in more plays with the run and the pass. I feel like outside, there's some plays you're not even involved in.

"... I've always been a scrappy kind of player."

As much as Jones and Womack have achieved so far, the tests are about to double in size.

Starting Sunday, they'll embark on a five-game slate that will go from seeing Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, C.J. Stroud and the Texans to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Sam Darnold and the Vikings to Amari Cooper, Keon Coleman, Josh Allen and the Bills, all in dome settings. They'll then face Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson and the Jets before returning to another dome game against Amon-Ra. St. Brown, Jared Goff and the league-leading Lions offense.

Though Hill and Waddle are explosive, the Colts have faced one of the easiest stretches of quarterbacks since Stroud beat them with a throw in tight coverage from Jones in Week 1. In the past six games, they've dealt with the likes of Malik Willis, Caleb Williams in his first career road start, Justin Fields prior to his benching, Will Levis while dealing with an AC joint sprain and the mix of Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle.

Jones and Womack have proven to be steals based on the resources and expectations thrown at them upon their arrivals. But the Colts will soon find out whether two steals can also become two solutions in pursuit of the playoffs.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How a 5-game stretch will tell what Jaylon Jones and Samuel Womack III are really made of