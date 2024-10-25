Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Letters: Indiana's political leaders need to let coal die

    By Tom Probasco,

    2 days ago

    I was concerned to learn that Sen. Mike Braun recently urged Indiana's utility regulator to reject a proposal to convert an AES Indiana coal plant to natural gas. Other elected officials, including Attorney General Todd Rokita, have inserted themselves into the energy conversation as advocates for the continued use of coal even though some Indiana utilities are voluntarily abandoning coal for economic and environmental reasons.

    As a state and nation, we face an urgent need to move away from fossil fuels in order to avoid the unmanageable effects of climate change, which wreaks havoc on our communities in myriad ways.

    Utility regulation should be based on sound policy and public interest, not on political interference. Decisions about Indiana's energy future must prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term political gains. Yet it appears that elected officials, like Braun and Rokita, are prioritizing the interests of the coal industry under the guise of concern about utility rates and reliability.

    As Hoosiers, we should be asking why some of our elected officials are pushing to maintain a dirty, expensive energy source rather than supporting a transition to cleaner, more reliable alternatives. Regulating our utilities should be a process focused on public welfare, not one swayed by political influence.

    Tom Probasco lives in Indianapolis.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Letters: Indiana's political leaders need to let coal die

    Related Search

    Political influence on energyCoal to natural gasSustainable energy futureUtility regulationClimate changeTodd Rokita

    Comments / 33

    Add a Comment
    Ricky Burton
    1d ago
    This article and writer are stupid. They have no idea what is happening.
    James Bock
    1d ago
    coal is the dirtiest and most expensive form of energy! Braun is bought by coal lobbyists, cares more about coal then the people that he wants to vote for him
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Powerball winning numbers for Oct. 26, 2024 lottery drawing jackpot. Winner last night?
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star9 hours ago
    Onions recalled, off the menu at Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC amid E. coli outbreak
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Lee Corso recreates double-decker bus entrance at ESPN College GameDay's Indiana visit
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star21 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, picks, injury updates and odds
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star7 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Popular Snack Recalled Across Illinois Linked To Deadly Bacteria
    WKSC 103.5 KISS FM2 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA11 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Pacers blown out in New York as Tyrese Haliburton goes scoreless
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    'Everything is Tuberculosis,' John Green's latest title, available for preorder
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    'Give me the Indiana Hoosiers by 1 million points': College GameDay picks for IU-Washington
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star18 hours ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Tim Clifford, first Indiana football quarterback to lead a bowl win, dies at 65
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy