I was concerned to learn that Sen. Mike Braun recently urged Indiana's utility regulator to reject a proposal to convert an AES Indiana coal plant to natural gas. Other elected officials, including Attorney General Todd Rokita, have inserted themselves into the energy conversation as advocates for the continued use of coal even though some Indiana utilities are voluntarily abandoning coal for economic and environmental reasons.

As a state and nation, we face an urgent need to move away from fossil fuels in order to avoid the unmanageable effects of climate change, which wreaks havoc on our communities in myriad ways.

Utility regulation should be based on sound policy and public interest, not on political interference. Decisions about Indiana's energy future must prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term political gains. Yet it appears that elected officials, like Braun and Rokita, are prioritizing the interests of the coal industry under the guise of concern about utility rates and reliability.

As Hoosiers, we should be asking why some of our elected officials are pushing to maintain a dirty, expensive energy source rather than supporting a transition to cleaner, more reliable alternatives. Regulating our utilities should be a process focused on public welfare, not one swayed by political influence.

Tom Probasco lives in Indianapolis.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Letters: Indiana's political leaders need to let coal die