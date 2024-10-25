Delphi jurors hear from firearms expert about unspent round. Follow live

Court proceedings continued on Friday in Delphi, Indiana, in the trial of Richard Allen.

Allen, 52, is accused of killing two teens who went missing Feb. 13, 2017, and were found dead the next day. He was arrested in 2022 and faces two counts of murder and two counts of murder while kidnapping in the deaths of Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German .

On Thursday a testimony from Kathy Shank, a former government employee who volunteered for the Carroll County Prosecutor's Office, revealed how Allen became the prime suspect in 2022 . State police investigators also shared what they found when they searched Richard Allen's home in 2022. Allen had many knives in his home, which his attorneys implied were used for fishing.

Court documents continue to be filed as the trial proceeds. Journalists from the Indianapolis Star and the Lafayette Journal & Courier will cover the case as it moves through the judicial system.

During a long cross-examination of Indiana State Police firearms expert Melissa Oberg, defense attorney Bradley Rozzi questioned whether the field of firearm examination is trusted science, saying other scientists are critical of the industry.

"Would you ever tell a law enforcement officer in this case that firearms testing, just like paternity testing, is 99% accurate?" Rozzi asked.

"No," said Oberg, who also said that the error rate in the firearm testing industry is about 2% and she's not aware of ever making identification mistakes in her over 17 years of analyzing firearms.

Rozzi also emphasized that the result of Oberg's analysis ― which tied Allen's Sig Sauer, Model P226, .40-caliber handgun to an unfired round found at the crime scene ― was based on examining and comparing fired rounds.

Oberg testified earlier that as part of her analysis, she cycled and fired rounds through Allen's handgun, so she could compare tool markings left after firing. Oberg explained that because firing causes more pressure, the markings would be more distinct.

Melissa Oberg, an Indiana State Police firearms expert, testified that her analysis tied the unspent round found between the bodies of Abby and Libby to Allen's Sig Sauer, Model P226, .40-caliber handgun.

"I was able to identify the pistol ... as having cycled the cartridge," Oberg told jurors.

"I was able to identify the pistol ... as having cycled the cartridge," Oberg told jurors.

As part of her analysis, Oberg said she cycled and fired rounds through Allen's handgun, so she could compare tool markings left after firing.

Cycling involves pulling the gun's slide, allowing a round or ammunition to feed into the chamber.

Friday began with an expert testimony about the minutiae of firearms, cartridges and what causes markings on a cartridge.

Melissa Oberg, an Indiana State Police firearms expert who has examined thousands of guns, cartridges and cartridge cases, explained to jurors how semi-automatic weapons work, as well as what's considered a cartridge and what its parts are. Oberg also demonstrated to jurors how a semi-automatic pistol cycles cartridges through the firearm.

A cartridge is a unit of ammunition, also called a round. At its head is the projectile or the bullet. Inside the casing is the gunpowder. At the bottom is the primer, which ignites the powder and propels the bullet out of the barrel of the gun.

Prosecutors have alleged that an unspent round found between the bodies of Abby and Libby had been cycled through Allen's Sig Sauer, Model P226, .40-caliber handgun.

At some point during the technical testimony, Allen looked around the courtroom and up at the stained glass ceiling while swiveling in his chair.

