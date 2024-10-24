Open in App
    Ethics complaint accuses Diego Morales of using his office for self-promotion

    By Whitney Downard,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jdkeN_0wKEYR9000

    The Indiana chapter of the League of Women Voters filed an ethics complaint earlier this week against Secretary of State Diego Morales, accusing the elected official of using his position for self-promotion.

    The two-page complaint, shared with the Indiana Capital Chronicle, points to several communications distributed by the office, saying that Morales’ name is printed larger than the name of the office.

    “The information, though pertinent to the Office of the Secretary of State, appears to be more of a campaign ploy for the Secretary of State himself even though he’s not on the ballot,” said the letter, which is signed by LWV chapter president Linda Hanson.“It appears to be a gimmick to use taxpayer money to keep a name in front of the public and other individuals in official places rather than provide information that may be helpful to 92 County Election Boards,” it continued.

    Hanson addressed the letter to officials with the Office of Inspector General, including Inspector General David Cook and State Ethics Commission Director Regan Perrodin.

    One example is the 180-page election security guide with an accompanying whistle to “Blow the Whistle” on election interference. Assembling and shipping the 600 guides, which were distributed to lawmakers and county-level officials, cost $35,070, or $58.45 each — “a great deal of money,” according to the complaint.

    The latest examples are voting signs Morales’ office distributed in recent days that say, “Only U.S. citizens can vote in Indiana. Photo ID required.”

    “The message itself is overpowered by the Secretary’s name,” the letter alleged.

    As the heart of the complaint is a 2010 ethics law in which, “a state elected official may not use the state elected official’s name or likeness in an audio, video or newspaper publication paid for entirely or in part with appropriations made by the general assembly, regardless of the source of money.”

    The law provides an exception for the governor’s office if it is sharing a public health or safety message.

    Other state elected officials get a pass if they publish for a “compelling public policy reason” and are approved by the budget committee or budget agency.

    However, the above materials were not sent to news publications nor published in a video or audio format, so it’s unclear if the law applies.

    The only time the Secretary of State’s Office appeared on a State Budget Committee agenda this year was a meeting reviewing state-levied fines and fees .

    The agency hasn’t yet responded to a request for comment sent Wednesday evening. Nor has it yet responded to an earlier request for the cost of the above signage and whether polling locations are required to display them.

    The Indiana Capital Chronicle, where this story first published , is a nonprofit news site covering state government in Indiana.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Ethics complaint accuses Diego Morales of using his office for self-promotion

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Jeffrey Perry
    1d ago
    I'm shocked.....surely not... a politician using their position for self enrichment??? We've never seen that before..... 🙄... How many have backdoored into rather lucrative jobs after their terms with businesses that they were cozy with during their term???
    View all comments

