    Opinion: Arisan Maru sank 80 years ago. Thomas Scecina was among dozens of Hoosiers lost.

    By Chris A. Crabtree,

    1 days ago

    Eighty years ago, on Oct. 24, 1944, Captain Thomas J. Scecina from Linton sailed toward Japan aboard a ship called the Arisan Maru . Crammed into the ship’s cargo hold with the beloved Army chaplain were nearly 1,800 other Allied prisoners of war, including 27 fellow Hoosiers.

    These soldiers hailed from across Indiana and represented multiple military branches. Major Robert F. Ruge of Valparaiso and three others belonged to the famed Fourth Marine Regiment . Lt. Col. Montgomery McKee of Jeffersonville was in the Army. Private Chalmer W. Austin of Hamilton served in the Army Air Force, while Indianapolis native Jess Linville was a Navy medic.

    The Hoosiers were also survivors. Most had endured the notorious Bataan Death March and then over two years in brutal POW camps in the Philippines. But now, the sight of American airplanes over Manila signaled a shift in the tide of war.

    Forces under Gen. Douglas MacArthur landed in the Philippines just four days earlier in a massive amphibious assault codenamed “A-Day.” MacArthur fulfilled his famous promise: “ I shall return .” Liberation seemed just weeks or months away.

    What the sick, starving POWs locked inside the Arisan Maru didn’t know was that 19-year-old Andrew Elko from Michigan City and three other Hoosiers were aboard a submarine nearby. Minutes later, a torpedo fired from Elko’s submarine, the Shark II (SS 314), would fatally cripple the Arisan Maru.

    A staggering 1,791 of the 1,800 POWs died either in the explosion or during the minutes and hours that followed. Sadly, all 28 Hoosiers perished. Chaplain Scecina famously comforted sick and injured POWs on deck for three hours before going down with the ship.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtUck_0wJvxBAr00

    This little-known tragedy remains the deadliest friendly fire incident in U.S. military history. It’s time we remembered these brave soldiers.

    Only nine POWs on the Arisan Maru survived. Japanese ships recaptured four from the ocean. The other five miraculously floated 250 miles to China. Sympathetic villagers nursed the men back to health and helped them reach a remote American base.

    Meanwhile, Elko and his 86 fellow submariners suffered a fate that made the tragedy even worse. The Shark II didn’t survive the October 24th encounter — sunk by a devastating depth charge attack that sent the submarine to the bottom of the South China Sea. The Japanese destroyer Harukaze announced the kill in a radio message, which U.S. radio spies in Hawaii intercepted and quickly decoded.

    Vice Admiral Charles Lockwood , commander of Submarine Force, Pacific Fleet, documented the Shark II sinking in a Nov. 27, 1944, memo, which suggested that, instead of fleeing the scene, the Shark II “may well have been sunk while attempting to rescue American prisoners of war.” Any effort to save POWs floating in the ocean, while heroic and noble, proved fatal.

    Eighty years later, the U.S. government still calls the Arisan Maru sinking a tragic accident. But declassified records blur the line between accidental and intentional. American codebreakers knew the locations, destinations, and cargo of Japanese ships in 1944. They secretly passed details to Submarine Command, which then directed submarine skippers precisely where to attack.

    As we mark the 80th anniversary of this grim chapter of American history, may we remember Scecina, Elko and all the Hoosiers who gave their lives on the Arisan Maru and Shark II. Let us honor them and the price they paid for freedom and democracy. Their sacrifices, like those of so many others, demand nothing less.

    Chris A. Crabtree is a 1981 graduate of Scecina Memorial High School in Indianapolis and co-author of " Hold Strong : A Novel," a new historical fiction book about the Arisan Maru tragedy that includes 478 endnotes documenting the true underlying story.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Opinion: Arisan Maru sank 80 years ago. Thomas Scecina was among dozens of Hoosiers lost.

    Margaret Wittman
    1d ago
    I also am an alumnus of Scecina Memorial (class of 1968), as well as my son (91). This article about Father Scecina was very interesting and informative. Thank you for posting it.
