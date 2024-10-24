FFA meets this week in Indy. Did you know Taylor Swift was once a member?

Famous former members of Future Farmers of America include President Jimmy Carter, well known as a peanut farmer, and MLB and NFL legend Bo Jackson.

But did you know global popstar Taylor Swift was also a member of the storied National FFA Organization? The FFA is meeting this week in Indianapolis, which will host its annual conventions through at least 2033.

Swift even headlined the FFA national convention concert, which typically features a country singer, in 2008. She performed hits such as "Love Story" and "Our Song" in Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, according to videos posted to YouTube.

Swift was born in Pennsylvania before moving to Nashville as a young teenager to pursue a budding music career. There, she joined the FFA chapter in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Though Swift's music career has spanned various genres and eras, her debut album released in 2006 embodied a true country album, including her hit song "Tim McGraw," named after another famous country singer who was also an FFA member at one point.

'Welcome to Indy': City prepares downtown for The Eras Tour. What we know so far.

What is FFA?

FFA, or formerly Future Farmers of America, is a national extracurricular organization for students interested in agriculture and leadership. Membership is not limited to students hoping to be farmers but is also open to aspiring doctors, teachers and leaders, among other occupations, according to the FFA website .

Hoosiers most likely recognize FFA members by the signature navy blue jackets they wear for the annual national convention. Around 70,000 students descend upon downtown Indianapolis each fall for The FFA National Convention , the second largest annual convention in Indianapolis.This year Megan Moroney will headline the convention's private concert.

What is FFA and when are they in Indy? What to know about 2024 national FFA convention

When is Taylor Swift in Indianapolis?

The 97th annual national FFA convention this year happens to back up to Swift's long-awaited return to the stage in Indianapolis, when she will perform in the same venue 16 years after the private FFA performance.

Swift will perform her record-breaking Eras Tour shows at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 1, 2 and 3 just days after the FFA convention ends.

Upwards of 200,000 Taylor Swift fans are expected for the three nights of live shows and numerous events throughout Indianapolis and surrounding towns like Beech Grove and Carmel.

Indy Era: Your guide to Taylor Swift in Indianapolis for Eras Tour shows

Alysa Guffey covers growth and development for IndyStar. Contact her at amguffey@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: FFA meets this week in Indy. Did you know Taylor Swift was once a member?