Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Help make a giant piece of Taylor Swift-inspired art on Monument Circle next weekend

    By Domenica Bongiovanni, Indianapolis Star,

    1 days ago

    Mary Jo Bayliss didn't know much about Taylor Swift when she began planning her latest public art project. But the social practice artist found one element of the singer-songwriter's fandom quite familiar: the sense of community.

    To Bayliss, art is interaction among people, a healing experience, a means of connection that culminates in a souvenir. So when creative organization Big Car Collaborative asked her to lead a Swift-themed project at Spark on the Circle , she saw how social art practice could unite Hoosiers with the pop star's visiting fan base, a group known for forming friendships through creative activities like bracelet-making and trading.

    Since September, Bayliss, her lead artists and volunteers have been preparing "The Village" for the public to work on next week before and on the days of Swift's concerts. Participants will be invited to add to 13 attached canvases that together form a 9-foot-tall, 24-foot-wide mosaic of iconography from Swift's work.

    "It doesn't matter where people are from. It doesn't matter what people's life experiences are," Bayliss said. "When people sit down and do simple repetitive activities together, just the best feeling of connection happens between everybody."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJksw_0wJvKu3d00

    Pairs of hands making heart shapes sit at the center of the design. Around them are butterflies, guitars, snakes — and a few Easter eggs that Bayliss doesn't want to reveal just yet. She and the lead artists are completing some of the symbols using a latch hook process often used for rug-making, which knots short pieces of yarn onto a canvas.

    Added to that texture are about 4,000 pompoms. That's where the volunteers come in. Since September, pompom parties have taken place at the Harrison Center, Arts for Learning, Monument Circle and Ivy Tech Community College on Fall Creek Parkway. At the sessions, people have been making tiny balls of clustered yarn similar to those found on the top of knit hats.

    On a recent Wednesday at Monument Circle, Jesse James, a sophomore studying fine art at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis, led a pompom party. Surrounded by skeins of yarn in mandarin, magenta, lemongrass and lavender hues, she wound one color at a time around the spokes of a bamboo dish-drying rack. James then tied and cut the yarn at intervals before fluffing each newborn pompom with her fingers.

    On the weekend of Swift's concerts, each of the little puffs will be organized according to color and assigned a number, which will correspond to a number marked on the canvas in a paint-by-numbers-type system, Bayliss said.

    As James considers her own career path, "The Village" has shown her the benefits of social practice art, which has pushed her out of her comfort zone as she talks with people from a variety of backgrounds.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGIC3_0wJvKu3d00

    "People have to look at (the art) now because it's in the community," said James, who's a Swift fan. "I like that aspect of it, too — it's not just in a book and they're only going to see it if they go to the store and buy that book. It's kind of out there on like a billboard or on a wall."

    While leading "Village" parties, James has witnessed participants who are new to the task enjoy a freshly discovered creative zone. Bayliss has seen the same since 2016, when she organized her first social art project for students at a charter school.

    "Just sitting next to someone and doing something repetitive is soothing. That's something I learned when I was teaching," Bayliss said. "A lot of (the kids) came from really difficult backgrounds, and we got a lot out of sitting next to each other working on coloring sheets together and just talking, listening to music. And everyone was able to relax, and people ended up doing a lot more than they thought they could."

    Big Car plans to display the finished "Village" at the Tube Factory campus in Garfield Park for the First Friday art opening in January. Eventually, plans are to auction off each of the artwork's sections.

    Have you seen this? Taylor Swift filmed a music video in Indianapolis in 2008. Here's the story behind it.

    If you go

    What: Help complete "The Village," a public artwork that includes symbols from Taylor Swift's work

    When: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 28-31. Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 1-3.

    Where: Spark on the Circle at Monument Circle

    More information and updates: Visit circlespark.org and follow @sparkplaces and @andknits on Instagram.

    Looking for things to do? Our newsletter has the best concerts, art, shows and more — and the stories behind them

    Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Help make a giant piece of Taylor Swift-inspired art on Monument Circle next weekend

    Related Search

    Public art projectsTaylor SwiftCreative activitiesPublic ArtThe circleCommunity engagement

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Indiana Pacers get technical free throws from Detroit Pistons rookie ... twice!
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Onions recalled, off the menu at Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC amid E. coli outbreak
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star18 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    'Everything is Tuberculosis,' John Green's latest title, available for preorder
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star17 hours ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts vs. Texans preview
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Opinion: Men are shifting right because the left made them unnecessary
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    John Force injury update: NHRA legend says he plans to attend Las Vegas race
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy