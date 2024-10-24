Help make a giant piece of Taylor Swift-inspired art on Monument Circle next weekend

Mary Jo Bayliss didn't know much about Taylor Swift when she began planning her latest public art project. But the social practice artist found one element of the singer-songwriter's fandom quite familiar: the sense of community.

To Bayliss, art is interaction among people, a healing experience, a means of connection that culminates in a souvenir. So when creative organization Big Car Collaborative asked her to lead a Swift-themed project at Spark on the Circle , she saw how social art practice could unite Hoosiers with the pop star's visiting fan base, a group known for forming friendships through creative activities like bracelet-making and trading.

Since September, Bayliss, her lead artists and volunteers have been preparing "The Village" for the public to work on next week before and on the days of Swift's concerts. Participants will be invited to add to 13 attached canvases that together form a 9-foot-tall, 24-foot-wide mosaic of iconography from Swift's work.

"It doesn't matter where people are from. It doesn't matter what people's life experiences are," Bayliss said. "When people sit down and do simple repetitive activities together, just the best feeling of connection happens between everybody."

Pairs of hands making heart shapes sit at the center of the design. Around them are butterflies, guitars, snakes — and a few Easter eggs that Bayliss doesn't want to reveal just yet. She and the lead artists are completing some of the symbols using a latch hook process often used for rug-making, which knots short pieces of yarn onto a canvas.

Added to that texture are about 4,000 pompoms. That's where the volunteers come in. Since September, pompom parties have taken place at the Harrison Center, Arts for Learning, Monument Circle and Ivy Tech Community College on Fall Creek Parkway. At the sessions, people have been making tiny balls of clustered yarn similar to those found on the top of knit hats.

On a recent Wednesday at Monument Circle, Jesse James, a sophomore studying fine art at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis, led a pompom party. Surrounded by skeins of yarn in mandarin, magenta, lemongrass and lavender hues, she wound one color at a time around the spokes of a bamboo dish-drying rack. James then tied and cut the yarn at intervals before fluffing each newborn pompom with her fingers.

On the weekend of Swift's concerts, each of the little puffs will be organized according to color and assigned a number, which will correspond to a number marked on the canvas in a paint-by-numbers-type system, Bayliss said.

As James considers her own career path, "The Village" has shown her the benefits of social practice art, which has pushed her out of her comfort zone as she talks with people from a variety of backgrounds.

"People have to look at (the art) now because it's in the community," said James, who's a Swift fan. "I like that aspect of it, too — it's not just in a book and they're only going to see it if they go to the store and buy that book. It's kind of out there on like a billboard or on a wall."

While leading "Village" parties, James has witnessed participants who are new to the task enjoy a freshly discovered creative zone. Bayliss has seen the same since 2016, when she organized her first social art project for students at a charter school.

"Just sitting next to someone and doing something repetitive is soothing. That's something I learned when I was teaching," Bayliss said. "A lot of (the kids) came from really difficult backgrounds, and we got a lot out of sitting next to each other working on coloring sheets together and just talking, listening to music. And everyone was able to relax, and people ended up doing a lot more than they thought they could."

Big Car plans to display the finished "Village" at the Tube Factory campus in Garfield Park for the First Friday art opening in January. Eventually, plans are to auction off each of the artwork's sections.

Have you seen this? Taylor Swift filmed a music video in Indianapolis in 2008. Here's the story behind it.

If you go

What: Help complete "The Village," a public artwork that includes symbols from Taylor Swift's work

When: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 28-31. Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 1-3.

Where: Spark on the Circle at Monument Circle

More information and updates: Visit circlespark.org and follow @sparkplaces and @andknits on Instagram.

Looking for things to do? Our newsletter has the best concerts, art, shows and more — and the stories behind them

Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Help make a giant piece of Taylor Swift-inspired art on Monument Circle next weekend