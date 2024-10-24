Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Here's when you can go trick-or-treating in Central Indiana on Halloween in 2024

    By Katie Wiseman, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgLxW_0wJubaGD00

    If you and your little ones have your costumes picked out and are ready to plan out your trick-or-treat trail for this year, a crucial part is knowing how long you can be out in your town or city on Halloween night.

    IndyStar has put together a list of trick-or-treating hours across different counties in Central Indiana and provided some safety tips from Indianapolis police to ensure you have a safe night out.

    This story will be updated with more trick-or-treat hours as cities and towns confirm.

    Halloween weather: Will Indiana's weather trick or treat Hoosiers this year?

    What time does trick-or-treating start?

    Here are the trick-or-treating start times on Thursday, Oct. 31, in Central Indiana. All hours are subject to change based on weather.

    Marion County 2024 hours for trick or treat

    Beech Grove

    Beech Grove's trick or treat will take place 5:30-830 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Indianapolis

    Indianapolis' trick or treat will take place 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Lawrence

    Lawrence's trick or treat will take place 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Southport

    Southport's trick or treat will take place 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Speedway

    Speedway's trick or treat will take place 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Hamilton County 2024 trick or treat hours

    Arcadia

    Arcadia's trick or treat will take place 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Carmel

    Carmel's trick or treat will take place 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Cicero

    Cicero's trick or treat will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Fishers

    Fishers' trick or treat will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Noblesville

    Noblesville's trick or treat will take place 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Sheridan

    Sheridan's trick or treat will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Westfield

    Westfield's trick or treat will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Johnson County 2024 hours for trick or treat

    Bargersville

    Bargersville's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Edinburgh

    Edinburgh's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Franklin

    Franklin's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Greenwood

    Greenwood's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    New Whiteland

    New Whiteland's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Trafalgar

    Trafalgar's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Whiteland

    Whiteland's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Boone County 2024 hours for trick or treat

    Lebanon

    Lebanon's trick or treat will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Thorntown

    Thorntown's trick or treat hours have yet to be confirmed.

    Whitestown

    Whitestown's trick or treat will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Zionesville

    Zionesville's trick or treat will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Hendricks County 2024 trick or treat hours

    Avon

    Avon's trick or treat will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Brownsburg

    Brownsburg's trick or treat will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Danville

    Danville's trick or treat will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Pittsboro

    Pittsboro's trick or treat will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Plainfield

    Plainfield's trick or treat will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Hancock County 2024 trick or treat hours

    Fortville

    Fortville's trick or treat will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Greenfield

    Greenfield's trick or treat will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    McCordsville

    McCordsville's trick or treat will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    New Palestine

    New Palestine's trick or treat will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Morgan County 2024 trick or treat hours

    Martinsville

    Martinsville's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Mooresville

    Mooresville's trick or treat will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Morgantown

    Morgantown's trick or treat will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Shelby County 2024 trick or treat hours

    Shelbyville

    Shelbyville's trick-or-treat hours will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Trick-or-treating safety tips from IMPD

    The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department offered several safety tips for trick-or-treating on Halloween. Here are some things parents and kids should consider before heading out:

    • Check the weather and dress accordingly before hitting the streets.
    • Young children and children with special needs should have an adult present.
    • Consider light-colored clothing or reflective tape for costumes, and adjust costume length to avoid tripping.
    • Visibility is the top priority with any face masks. Do not wear masks inside of businesses.
    • Avoid props such as toy guns, which can look real.
    • Go out in daylight hours if possible or carry a flashlight if you’ll be out after dark
    • Only give and accept wrapped or packaged treats
    • Examine the candy haul before consuming. Report suspicious items to the police immediately. Call IMPD at 317-327-3811. Dial 911 if an injury is involved.

    This story was updated to add new information.

    Contact IndyStar trending news reporter Katie Wiseman at klwiseman@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman .

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Here's when you can go trick-or-treating in Central Indiana on Halloween in 2024

    Related Search

    Morgan countyTrick-Or-Treat hoursHalloween 2024Indiana weatherCostume ideasCentral Indiana

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    Bmoneyyy.
    1d ago
    Would love to know wells county..
    Lola Truitt
    1d ago
    pagan or Satan's holiday
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Quarter Pounder sales suspended in some areas after E. coli illnesses and death. What to know
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Onions recalled, off the menu at Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC amid E. coli outbreak
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star18 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Pacers rally back from 12 points down to beat Pistons in season opener
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    'Everything is Tuberculosis,' John Green's latest title, available for preorder
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star17 hours ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 hours ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts vs. Texans preview
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Will Eras Tour merch be available before Taylor Swift arrives in Indianapolis? What to know
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star2 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy