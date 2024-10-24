Here's when you can go trick-or-treating in Central Indiana on Halloween in 2024

If you and your little ones have your costumes picked out and are ready to plan out your trick-or-treat trail for this year, a crucial part is knowing how long you can be out in your town or city on Halloween night.

IndyStar has put together a list of trick-or-treating hours across different counties in Central Indiana and provided some safety tips from Indianapolis police to ensure you have a safe night out.

This story will be updated with more trick-or-treat hours as cities and towns confirm.

Here are the trick-or-treating start times on Thursday, Oct. 31, in Central Indiana. All hours are subject to change based on weather.

Beech Grove's trick or treat will take place 5:30-830 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Indianapolis' trick or treat will take place 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Lawrence's trick or treat will take place 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Southport's trick or treat will take place 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Speedway's trick or treat will take place 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Arcadia's trick or treat will take place 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Carmel's trick or treat will take place 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Cicero's trick or treat will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Fishers' trick or treat will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Noblesville's trick or treat will take place 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Sheridan's trick or treat will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Westfield's trick or treat will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Bargersville's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Edinburgh's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Franklin's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Greenwood's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

New Whiteland's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Trafalgar's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Whiteland's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Lebanon's trick or treat will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Thorntown's trick or treat hours have yet to be confirmed.

Whitestown's trick or treat will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Zionesville's trick or treat will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Avon's trick or treat will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Brownsburg's trick or treat will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Danville's trick or treat will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Pittsboro's trick or treat will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Plainfield's trick or treat will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Fortville's trick or treat will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Greenfield's trick or treat will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

McCordsville's trick or treat will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

New Palestine's trick or treat will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Martinsville's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Mooresville's trick or treat will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Morgantown's trick or treat will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Shelbyville's trick-or-treat hours will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Trick-or-treating safety tips from IMPD

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department offered several safety tips for trick-or-treating on Halloween. Here are some things parents and kids should consider before heading out:

Check the weather and dress accordingly before hitting the streets.

Young children and children with special needs should have an adult present.

Consider light-colored clothing or reflective tape for costumes, and adjust costume length to avoid tripping.

Visibility is the top priority with any face masks. Do not wear masks inside of businesses.

Avoid props such as toy guns, which can look real.

Go out in daylight hours if possible or carry a flashlight if you’ll be out after dark

Only give and accept wrapped or packaged treats

Examine the candy haul before consuming. Report suspicious items to the police immediately. Call IMPD at 317-327-3811. Dial 911 if an injury is involved.

