Here's when you can go trick-or-treating in Central Indiana on Halloween in 2024

If you and your little ones have your costumes picked out and are ready to plan out your trick-or-treat trail for this year, a crucial part is knowing how long you can be out in your town or city on Halloween night.
IndyStar has put together a list of trick-or-treating hours across different counties in Central Indiana and provided some safety tips from Indianapolis police to ensure you have a safe night out.
This story will be updated with more trick-or-treat hours as cities and towns confirm.
Here are the trick-or-treating start times on Thursday, Oct. 31, in Central Indiana. All hours are subject to change based on weather.
Beech Grove's trick or treat will take place 5:30-830 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Indianapolis' trick or treat will take place 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Lawrence's trick or treat will take place 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Southport's trick or treat will take place 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Speedway's trick or treat will take place 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Arcadia's trick or treat will take place 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Carmel's trick or treat will take place 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Cicero's trick or treat will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Fishers' trick or treat will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Noblesville's trick or treat will take place 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Sheridan's trick or treat will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Westfield's trick or treat will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Bargersville's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Edinburgh's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Franklin's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Greenwood's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
New Whiteland's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Trafalgar's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Whiteland's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Lebanon's trick or treat will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Thorntown's trick or treat hours have yet to be confirmed.
Whitestown's trick or treat will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Zionesville's trick or treat will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Avon's trick or treat will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Brownsburg's trick or treat will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Danville's trick or treat will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Pittsboro's trick or treat will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Plainfield's trick or treat will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Fortville's trick or treat will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Greenfield's trick or treat will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
McCordsville's trick or treat will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
New Palestine's trick or treat will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Martinsville's trick or treat will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Mooresville's trick or treat will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Morgantown's trick or treat will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Shelbyville's trick-or-treat hours will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Trick-or-treating safety tips from IMPD
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department offered several safety tips for trick-or-treating on Halloween. Here are some things parents and kids should consider before heading out:
- Check the weather and dress accordingly before hitting the streets.
- Young children and children with special needs should have an adult present.
- Consider light-colored clothing or reflective tape for costumes, and adjust costume length to avoid tripping.
- Visibility is the top priority with any face masks. Do not wear masks inside of businesses.
- Avoid props such as toy guns, which can look real.
- Go out in daylight hours if possible or carry a flashlight if you’ll be out after dark
- Only give and accept wrapped or packaged treats
- Examine the candy haul before consuming. Report suspicious items to the police immediately. Call IMPD at 317-327-3811. Dial 911 if an injury is involved.
