Do you want it right, or cheap? The Carmel Christkindlmarkt was created as a nonprofit. That means, they didn’t have to ask this question. If they have the money, they’ll do it right, even if that means less profit.

The city of Carmel’s takeover of the Market rebalances this question. While no changes have yet been implemented, the takeover opens the doors to such changes. The city can now prioritize profit over quality. This puts much of the market at risk.

For example, the visiting artist program brings in no money; it exists only to make a better experience for the visitor. Once profit is prioritized, this program will likely be the first to go. Second could be the children’s programming — live puppet shows are not cheap. At some point, someone will notice that Chinese nutcrackers are cheaper than hand-carved German ones.

The newly created advisory board exists to find savings. The fact that it was created indicates that such changes — money over quality — are planned and in the works. I expect we will start seeing such changes soon.

This reorganization will likely fundamentally change the market. If you’re only interested in the money, these are good changes. If you want quality, they are dangerous.

Ben Richardson lives in Carmel.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Letters: Carmel takeover puts Christkindlmarkt at risk