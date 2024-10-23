Open in App
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Letters: Carmel takeover puts Christkindlmarkt at risk

    By Ben Richardson,

    2 days ago

    Do you want it right, or cheap? The Carmel Christkindlmarkt was created as a nonprofit. That means, they didn’t have to ask this question. If they have the money, they’ll do it right, even if that means less profit.

    The city of Carmel’s takeover of the Market rebalances this question. While no changes have yet been implemented, the takeover opens the doors to such changes. The city can now prioritize profit over quality. This puts much of the market at risk.

    For example, the visiting artist program brings in no money; it exists only to make a better experience for the visitor. Once profit is prioritized, this program will likely be the first to go. Second could be the children’s programming — live puppet shows are not cheap. At some point, someone will notice that Chinese nutcrackers are cheaper than hand-carved German ones.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ci4Ei_0wIOT4mL00

    The newly created advisory board exists to find savings. The fact that it was created indicates that such changes — money over quality — are planned and in the works. I expect we will start seeing such changes soon.

    This reorganization will likely fundamentally change the market. If you’re only interested in the money, these are good changes. If you want quality, they are dangerous.

    Ben Richardson lives in Carmel.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Letters: Carmel takeover puts Christkindlmarkt at risk

    Traxe
    2d ago
    How did they “take it over”? As far as I know, American governments can’t just take over non-profits, or profits. That’s something done in Communist countries. So how did they end up in charge?
    Peter Matt
    2d ago
